Three 2023 champs advance to Semi Finals at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Louisiana’s Kade Sonnier started his bid for a second Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo championship with an 89-point ride to win the bareback riding in Quarter Final 4 and advance to the Semi Finals. Sonnier made the most of a reride on Brookman Rodeos’ SOS after his first horse fell. PRCA photo by Click Thompson

Sonnier

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo champions began strong bids for a second title on Tuesday. Kade Sonnier of Carencro, La., was one of three co-winners in the bareback riding two years ago and would love to be the solo winner this year.

Sonnier first competed on Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Kate, but the horse fell during the ride. Sonnier made the most of his reride, winning Quarter Final 4. His score of 89 points on Brookman Rodeos’ horse SOS was the highest of the 2025 CFD so far.

The former college baseball star qualified for his first National Finals Rodeo in 2023 and is ranked 12th in the world championship standings, after an injury-plagued season kept him from making last year’s NFR. Continued success in Frontier Park could help keep him among the top 15 who qualify for rodeo’s biggest stage.

Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La., who shared the CFD champions’ stage with Sonnier in 2023, holds the record for the highest saddle bronc riding score at CFD — 92.5 points. While he didn’t match that record mark on Tuesday, his 87-point effort on Smith Pro Rodeo’s horse named Stormy won Quarter Final 4 and advanced him to the Semi Finals.

Sanford also qualified for his first NFR in 2023 and finished the 2024 season 16th, one spot out of the NFR field. This year’s he is 20th and a win at Frontier Park could be the boost he needs for another trip to Las Vegas.

Another 2023 CFD champion, barrel racer Sue Smith of Blackfoot, Idaho, also advanced to the Semi Finals on Tuesday. Smith tied for third in Quarter Finals 4 with a time of 17.60. The winner was Alyssa Urbanek-Wade of Stephenville, Texas, who was three-tenths of a second faster than any of her competitors at 17.26.

The only 90-point ride of the day came during the bull riding when Tristan Hutchings of Monteview, Idaho, rode Korkow Rodeos’ bull named Nap Time to win the day. The three-time NFR cowboy is currently third in the world championship standings and seeking his first world title.

Wednesday is Cheyenne Day at CFD with Quarter Final 5 beginning at 12:45 p.m. where a new group of rodeo athletes will make their bids to advance in the tournament-style format.

Louisiana’s Kade Sonnier started his bid for a second Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo championship with an 89-point ride to win the bareback riding in Quarter Final 4 and advance to the Semi Finals. Sonnier made the most of a reride on Brookman Rodeos’ SOS after his first horse fell. PRCA photo by Click Thompson Sonnier

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (fourth performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Tuesday, July 22. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 89 points on Brookman Rodeos’ SOS, $2,722. 2, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 87, $2,042. 3, Cooper Bennett, Roosevelt, Utah, 84.5, $1,361. 4, Briar Dittmer, Van Meter Iowa, 81, $681.

2,367

Breakaway Roping: 1, Hannah Giger, Wilburton, Okla., 4.6 seconds, $3,157. 2, Madison Richmann, Keenesburg, Colo., 5.2, $2,367. 3, Kendal Pierson, Wardlow, Alberta, Canada, 5.6, $1,578. 4, Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 6.1, $789.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Denton Oestmann, Auburn, Neb., 13.7 seconds, $2,000. 2, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, S.D., 14.3, $1,500. 3, Tom Simpson, Malad, Idaho, 14.5, $1,000. 4, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 15.9, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ryder Sandford, Sulphur, La., 87 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Stormy, $2,643. 2, (tie) Q Taylor, Nanton, Alberta, Canada, and Q McWhorter, Petrolia, Calif., 85.5, $1,652 each. 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 83, $661.

Team Roping: 1, Kyle Polich, Cortez, Colo., and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo., 9.0 seconds, $2, 000 each. 2, Justin Pruitt, Greenbrier, Ark., and Travis Holland, Bee Branch, Ark., 9.2, $1,500 each. 3, (tie) Justin Young, Phoenix, Ariz., and Talon Salaza, Gill, Colo.; and Ryon Boatright, Mulhall, Okla., and Jett Hillman, Perry, Okla., 10.3, $750 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Cody Devers, Perryton, Texas, 6.5 seconds, $2,000. 2, Colten Leach, Chico, Texas, 6.8, $1,500. 3, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 7.0, $1,000. 4, Cinch Painter, Springview, Neb., 7.1, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, Stephenville, Texas, 17. 26 seconds, $2,487. 2, BryAnna Haluptzok, Ardmore, Okla., 17.57, $1,865. 3, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, and Taylor Langdon, Ardmore, Okla., $622 each.

Bull Riding: 1, Tristan Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Candy Cane, $2,662. 2, Jate Frost, Randlett, Utah, 86.5. 3, Ethan Skogquist, Elk River, Minn, 86, $1,664 each. 4, Jesse Petri, Dublin, Texas, 85.5, $666.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding (first round leaders): 1, Logan Nunn, Lovell, Wyo., 79.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s 419. 2, Josue Molina, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, 79. 3, Regan Lyons, Snyder, Texas, 77.5. 4, Tag Moses, Keenesburg, Colo., 77. (second round leaders) 1, Molina, 80 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s 158. 2, Moses, 76.5. 3, Eastan West, New Underwood, S.D., 76. 4, Nunn, 74. 5, Lyons 73. (overall leaders) 1, Molina, 159. 2, (tie) Nunn and Moses, 143.5 each. 4, Lyons 140.5.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Manus, $600. 2, Graves Team, $450. 3, Wild & Vintage, $300. 4, Team Skomkic, $150.