Three families honored with the American Angus Association Century Award

The work of Angus breeders is more than a business — it’s a way of life. The American Angus Association initiated the Century Award to recognize its members and their families who have been in continuous production of registered Angus cattle for at least 100 years.

Three outstanding operations marked a century of American Angus Association membership in 2023. Miller Angus Farm of Estelline, S.D., Mike Sitz Angus Ranch of Burwell, Neb., and Williams Angus of Gray, Tenn., were recognized as 2023 American Angus Association Century Award recipients during the Awards Reception and Dinner, Nov. 5, at the Angus Convention in Orlando, Fla.

The passion and dedication to the Angus Breed is clearly shown in this group of producers’ stories, persevering through hardships that both the cattle industry and Angus breed have faced over the past 100 years. “I commend these breeders for their relentless dedication to producing Angus cattle and their willingness to continue to be leaders within the Angus Family,” said Mark McCully, American Angus Association chief executive officer.

Five generations of work hard, play hard, Miller Angus was started by Gust Miller. At 17, Miller moved alone from Germany to the United States. He deboarded the train in Goodwin, S.D., and worked for farmers there. Their first registration was in 1923 and over the years have developed their herd based on calving ease, good mothering abilities and good growth.

Around 1900, he moved to the property northeast of Estelline, S.D., choosing a spot with a spring on the hill to build his house, where Don, Gust’s grandson and his wife, Georgia, live today. While Don’s generation focused on performance and growth his grandsons are breeding for phenotype, power, structural integrity and good-footed cattle. Their grandson, Kody, says he looks to another 100 years with emphatic enthusiasm.

In 1923, William August Sitz and his wife, Frieda, purchased registered Angus cows from William Williams of Clarks, Neb. When those heifers calved, the bull calves were traded back to William Williams for more heifer calves and thus began the expansion of the Sitz Angus herd. Years later, William’s grandson, Mike Sitz, married Debra Cook, a cattle feeder’s daughter. The young couple struggled and survived the 1980s, unable to purchase a single candy bar for years. Throughout the financial hardship, Mike continued to artificially inseminate, performance test and register calves. Advised by their banker to either crossbreed their registered herd to Charolais bulls or move to town and get a job, Mike stood strong on his belief that there was profitability right around the corner. The Sitz’s say that unwavering optimism and a calm approach has been their key to survive and thrive for 100 years. The 1920s cow lines live on strong today as their daughter, Bethany, and her husband Joel, plan to keep the operation going for generations to come.

For more than a century, the name Williams has been synonymous with Angus cattle in upper East Tennessee. In 1921, J.T.E. Williams, a Jonesboro businessman and political figure, bought an Angus bull for use on the small herd of mixed-breed commercial cows owned by his teenage son George A. Williams. In that same year, George purchased his first registered Angus as a 4-H club project. That initial purchase sparked a love for Angus cattle that continued to grow and expand until his death in the fall of 1975 that occurred while packing his bags to travel to Chicago for the final showing of the famous International Livestock Exposition. His son, Alex, is now at the helm, and is concentrating on continual improvement of the herd. Known as “the genetics man,” he spends time working with customers to help them understand genetics, which in turn contributes to their long-term success.

For more information about the American Angus Association Century Award, visit http://www.angus.org .