Three steps to nowhere

Meinzer

Fire is a wild thing. It is both friend and foe, it is wild but can be tamed. It is both a tool and a toy, and it is something that inspires and also strikes fear. Many of us heat our homes with flames made from a propane or natural gas furnace, we heat water on a stove to cook food, roast marshmallows on a campfire on warm summer nights and enjoy fireworks on the Fourth of July. What about the times when fire is left unmanaged? What about when it is left to run wild and free with all kinds of fuel and the conditions are just right for it to rage on with unimaginable fury? These are the times when the fear of fire is real.

This past February, high winds caused a powerline to spark in the panhandle of Texas. Much like the panhandle of Nebraska, it is a forgotten place filled with farmers, ranchers, small towns and folks that make their living from the land. One spark is all it took to forever change the landscape, the lives of the people that live there, and the lives of those who showed up to help over the next few months. I had the pleasure of leading a group of men on a missions trip this past weekend to Canadian, Texas, where we tore out and built a mile of burned-out fence for a rancher there. We are three months out from when the fire ravaged the country there, but the scars are everywhere. The grass is green and growing from rains that followed the fire, but some patches of grass may never recover as the fire burned so hot that it burned the crown out of the top of the bunchgrasses. Wood posts that used to hold the fence straight were gone like a vapor, the only sign they had ever been there being a staple or piece of tie wire hanging on the scorched and blackened barbed wire. When you drive across the pasture, the soot and ash comes back to the top turning the grass black again. Smoke can still be smelled in the air when the wind blows just right and blackened mesquite and oak trees line the Canadian River as far as the eye can see.

Probably the thing that hit me the hardest other than stories that were told of the livestock lost was one spot where a house had once stood tall on a homestead. As I looked at the three concrete steps that used to lead up to a front door but now only lead to an empty concrete slab, I said a silent prayer for the family that once called that place home. I thought of the times that they must have opened Christmas presents, celebrated birthdays, cooked as a family in the kitchen, loved together and fought as a family together, and how they must have felt when they stood on the steps of that house for the last time watching a raging orange conflagration come boiling over the hills towards their home. They didn’t know it would be the last time they would step foot inside their house, or if they would see their way of life again.

On the side of the bank in Canadian, there is a plaque with Matthew 6:19-22 inscribed. “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal. But lay up for yourself treasures in Heaven. For where your treasure is, there will be your heart also.” In the tragedy of disaster, there is always hope. Faith in God above brought those people down there through their darkest days. Material things can be replaced, and with time, the land will heal. If you want to hear the full recounting of our trip to Texas, tune into Rachel Gabel’s Pro Ag Podcast and hear a tear-filled story of love and hope. That’s all for this time, remember to love on your neighbors, and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.