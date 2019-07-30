Three student chefs to face off at Broomfield Farmers’ Market challenge

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Armed only with fresh produce, meat and other ingredients from market vendors, three aspiring chefs from Boulder’s Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts will square off next Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the seventh annual Iron Chef Challenge at the Broomfield Farmers’ Market at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church.

Escoffier students George Reed, Faith Ebony Bonds and Justin Bash will duel to see who can create the most delectable dishes prepared from the fresh produce and meat available at the Broomfield market.

The chefs’ skills will be judged by a celebrity panel comprised of Chef Ann Cooper of the Boulder Valley School District and Chef Ann Foundation; Wendy White coordinator of the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Colorado Proud program; Tracey Ward Rodriguez, blogger with @tastydelightsoflife; and a guest judge selected from among the shoppers at the market on the 6th.

Each participant will contact Boulder Beef or High Plains Lean Beef, the market meat vendors, to order protein for the competition prior to the event. Then, at 4:30 p.m. on the 6th, each chef will receive $60 in Market Bucks and will be given 40 minutes to purchase ingredients from the vendors at the market. At 5:10 p.m. the chefs will step up to special market cooking stations to prepare an appetizer and main course that will then be judged by the panel. A limited number of samples of their creations will also be provided to spectators at the market.

The nearly 40 vendors at the Broomfield Farmers’ Market offer a wide selection of locally sourced meat, produce, honey, vinegars, baked goods and other items from area farms and ranches. Food trucks are at the market each week, along with live entertainment and children’s activities.

“The Iron Chef Challenge is a signature event each year at the Broomfield Farmers’ Market,” said Dave Carter, one of the volunteer market managers. “We are pleased to again have students from the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts step up to take this challenge.”