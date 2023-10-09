Throw the bums out

I wish I could vote out every member of the Republican party and start anew, but that probably wouldn’t be prudent at this time.

At a time when our southern border is being overrun, the government is on the brink of shutting down — once again, inflation is eating away at our savings, the Russians are attacking Ukraine and the China U.S. relations are on shaky ground, a group of Republicans decides to blow up the House of Representatives and causes it to shut down for nearly a week by ousting Keven McCarthy from the speakership.

At this time, the House of Representatives can do nothing until another leader is chosen.

If we as U.S. citizens thought that politicians only cared about themselves and not the American people, this is one of they have proven that it is true.

What really angers me is that the house decided they needed a reprieve after all this drama and took a short vacation.

I don’t know about the rest of you but being a journalist, I have survived numerous layoffs. They were all painful and shook us to the core. But never, in my more than 40 years in the business, did my bosses ever say — after the layoffs were announced — the rest of you just take the day off and we’ll regroup later.

Nope, it was business as usual, and we all sucked it up and continued our work as if nothing happened. When your business is in peril, and you must lay off people that’s not a time to go on a little vacation.

The legislatures excuse was that there were raw feelings, and everyone needs time to heal. Really, one of the women who was laid off during my time at the Grand Forks Herald, left a muffin on her desk as she ran out of the building in tears. That muffin sat on her desk for two years.

But when there are layoffs, you tend to work harder so your boss can’t do without you.

So here we sit, paying those people in Washington to do nothing while the farm bill has expired, which at this time could people who receive food assistance and the dairy program if congress doesn’t do something soon.

What’s scary is that many lawmakers were talking about how hard it was going to be to pass a farm bill before the house speaker was ousted.

According to Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., “we are diligently working on the farm bill. I’ve been involved in six of them. None of them, unfortunately, have ever hit the exact deadline.”

If they are “diligently” working on a farm bill it should be done on time. And saying that it has never been done by the deadline while you’ve been working on them is unacceptable.

In my business you miss too many deadlines, you lose your job.

Maybe we should cut lawmakers pay $100 for every day that they don’t pass a budget.