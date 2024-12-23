Thune announces GOP Senate Ag Committee assignments

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has announced the assignments of Republican senators to committees to the 119th Congress, including the Senate Agriculture Committee.

All returning Republican senators on the Senate Agriculture Committee including himself will remain on the committee, and newly elected Sen. Jim Justice, R-W. Va. and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., joining the committee.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., was a member of the committee, but he ran for governor of Indiana and was elected.

Because the Republicans will be in the majority, Thune has increased the number of GOP senators on the committee from 11 to 12.