Thune leads reintroduction of bill to end estate tax
|Sen. John Thune, R-.S.D., last week led 40 of his Republican colleagues in reintroducing a bill to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, which is also known as the death tax. The bill was co-sponsored by Sen. John Hoeven, R-S.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee.
|“Agriculture is the backbone of South Dakota’s economy,” said Thune. “For years I have fought to protect farm and ranch families from the onerous and unfair death tax.”
“Family-owned farms and ranches often bear the brunt of this tax, which makes it difficult and costly to pass these businesses down to future generations,” Thune said. “I will continue to do everything in my power to remove these roadblocks for family businesses and repeal the death tax once and for all.”
|“The death tax penalizes families during some of the most difficult times in their lives and brings particular hardship to our agriculture producers,” said Hoeven.
“We need a new generation of young farmers, and they should not be put in the position where they may have to sell land or possibly leave agriculture altogether when a loved one passes away. That’s why we continue to advance a permanent repeal of this unnecessary and burdensome tax.”
Ag & Politics