Ticket lottery now open for rodoe series

Late July it was announced the Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo., had been selected to host the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo taking place Sept. 10-13 brought to you by JBS. The RAM NCFR, the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system, will be comprised of five performances featuring more than 200 contestants from each of the 12 U.S. circuits as well as Canada and Mexico competing to become circuit champions.

Due to the popular response of the RAM NCFR coming to Greeley and limited seating, tickets for the event will be available through a lottery system. To adhere to social distancing recommendations and capacity regulations for outdoor events, the event will have a significantly reduced capacity. “We are glad that we are able to have fans in the stands and it is important to us that we make the events safe for everyone to enjoy the rodeos,” commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager. “We have been working hard behind the scenes to host the RAM National Finals Circuit Rodeo responsibly.”

Registration for the lottery is open now through Aug. 25. Beginning Aug. 26, lottery entries will be randomly selected and contacted with instructions on how to purchase their tickets. Each guest selected will be able to purchase up to eight total tickets. The ticket allotment can be broken between several performances or all eight used to one performance. If there are remaining tickets available after the lottery is over, they will be open to the public beginning Sept. 2. To register for the lottery, visit http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/ramlotto.

Ticket Pricing

Lower Box Seats $40

Upper Box Seats $30

Grandstands $25

Rodeo Dates and Times

Thursday, September 10 7 p.m.

Friday, September 11 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 12 2 p.m.

7 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 2 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased through the Greeley Stampede ticket office and will not be available online or other outlets. If you are selected through the lottery, instructions to purchase the tickets will be e-mailed to you and with a limited period to purchase tickets. Do not purchase tickets through third party sites or ticket brokers. Access to the arena is very limited and only official Greeley Stampede tickets will be honored, no exceptions.

Guests are encouraged to wear a mask while entering and navigating the arena. The Greeley Stampede will be enforcing social distancing of guests and asks that everyone coming to enjoy the rodeos does their part to make this a safe event.

For more information on the RAM NCFR series visit greeleystampede.org/p/ramfinals. To stay up-to-date with the series and all things Greeley Stampede related, be sure to follow the Stampede on social media.