Tickets on sale for Ned LeDoux at the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo

HUGO, Colo. — Get ready for a wild night of rodeo action and live country music on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with Ned LeDoux, and special guest Caitlyn Ochsner, at the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo in Hugo, Colo.

Tickets cost just $25 for the Saturday night concert at the 23rd annual Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo where you can cheer for your favorite working ranch cowboys as they compete for the title of champion, and then enjoy a country concert by the popular Ned LeDoux band at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo, Colo. Country artist and Colorado Native Caitlyn Ochsner is the concert opener.

The Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and continues all day. Following the CCRR final rodeo performance, enjoy an outdoor concert that begins at 8 p.m. with guest Caitlyn Ochsner, followed by Ned LeDoux at 9 p.m. At the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Western Trade Show, visitors will see real working ranch cowboys from throughout the region compete for the right to go to the WRCA World Championships. It all kicks off Friday night with the first performance of real working cowboys and continues on to Saturday with a WRCA Youth Ranch Rodeo, bronc riding, chuck wagon meal and the outdoor concert. Come spend some time shopping the Western Trade Show featuring many vendors with saddles, tack, bits and spurs, jewelry and more. For more information on how to attend events during the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo, visit Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo .

As a songwriter, Ned LeDoux has a knack for bringing people, places and emotions vibrantly to life. Like his father, LeDoux’s music is as expansive as the western sky he was raised under and celebrates the ranch lifestyle that is such an integral part of his heritage. There’s an authenticity to his songs that brings our nation’s beloved western culture to life, even for listener’s who’ve never ventured onto the Great Plains.

Concert tickets cost $25, and can be purchased here: Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo Presents Ned Ledoux in concert Tickets, Sat, Jun 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM | Eventbrite . For information on where to eat, stay and play in Lincoln County, visit http://www.seelincolncounty.co m .