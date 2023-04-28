Tickets on sale now for Randall King at the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo

King

Concert tickets cost $30, and can be purchased at :https://www.eventbrite.com/e/620842365227

HUGO, Colo. — Visit Hugo, Colorado June 23 and 24, 2023, for the 22nd annual Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo where you can cheer for your favorite working ranch cowboys as they compete for the title of champion, and enjoy a Texas country concert by the popular singer-songwriter Randall King at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Get a taste of the Colorado’s cattle country at this family-friendly concert and savor great country music on Saturday night, June 24, 2023. The Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo opens at 8 a.m. and continues all day. The Randall King concert begins at 9:30 p.m.

At the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook Off, visitors will see real working ranch cowboys from throughout the region compete for the right to go to the WRCA World Championships. It all kicks off Friday night with the first performance of real working cowboys and continues on to Saturday with a horse show, bronc riding, chuck wagon cook off and an outdoor concert with headliner Randall King.

Randall King, is a country-music purist whose style carries on an original American art form. King often sounds like he just stepped out of a time machine, full of upbeat honky-tonk swagger and flashing the thoughtful gaze of a western poet. But he’s also got a thoroughly modern edge, driven to prove a timeless tradition can co-exist with the pop-country mainstream.

“I’m that rowdy honky-tonk artist,” King said with conviction. “But I’ve got music and roots that go deeper than just beer-slingin’ tunes.” Inspired by everyone from George Strait and Keith Whitley to Dierks Bentley and Eric Church, King gives you exactly who he is with music that reflects his West-Texas roots.

For more information on the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo, visit https://www.coloradochampionshipranchrodeo.com/ Championship Ranch Rodeo.

For information on where to eat, stay and play in Lincoln County, visit http://www.seelincolncounty.com .