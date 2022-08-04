Ticks — What are they? How they can affect your livestock and how to effectively manage them

Join the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and U.S. Department of Agriculture for a two-day virtual symposium, Aug. 23 and 24, on ticks. The program will especially focus attention on the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT) and its potential impact on the U.S. cattle industry.

This webinar is for cattle producers, state animal health officials, veterinarians, and other industry stakeholders interested in learning how to identify the ALT and better manage its associated diseases and spread.

The ALT is an invasive, exotic tick first identified in the United States in 2017. The ALT is established in many countries in eastern Asia and has been introduced into Australia, New Zealand, and the western Pacific islands. The tick prefers habitats with tall grasses and woods but is highly mobile, attaching to more than 25 known hosts in the U.S., including birds and humans. This webinar will discuss tick identification and current research at USDA’s Agricultural Research Service as well as special attention to the emerging diseases carried by ticks and their treatment options. A panel of state animal health officials from states currently affected by the ALT will provide information on mitigation measures taking place in their states and answer questions. Sign up for this webinar today at https://www.ncba.org/producers/tick-symposium-registration , to learn more about ticks and especially more about the ALT and the diseases it may carry to cattle and to humans.

If you have questions about this educational event, please contact NCBA’s Center for Public Policy.

Dr. Kathy Simmons, chief veterinarian, ksimmons@beef.org .

Chase DeCoite, director of Animal Health and Food Safety Policy, cdecoite@beef.org .