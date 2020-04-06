Tiger in Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

Malayan tiger

Photo courtesy Wildlife Conservation Society

The Agriculture Department’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans — has been detected in one tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York.

USDA did not report the name of the zoo, but the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the Bronx Zoo, announced that the tiger was a 4-year-old female and that three other tigers and three African lions at the park have developed a dry cough.

“All are expected to recover,” said both the Wildlife Conservation Society and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which is in charge of the well being of all zoo animals in the United States.

“Anyone sick with COVID-19 should restrict contact with animals out of an abundance of caution, including pets, during their illness, just as they would with other people,” APHIS said.