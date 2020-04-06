Tiger in Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
The Agriculture Department’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans — has been detected in one tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York.
USDA did not report the name of the zoo, but the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the Bronx Zoo, announced that the tiger was a 4-year-old female and that three other tigers and three African lions at the park have developed a dry cough.
“All are expected to recover,” said both the Wildlife Conservation Society and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which is in charge of the well being of all zoo animals in the United States.
“Anyone sick with COVID-19 should restrict contact with animals out of an abundance of caution, including pets, during their illness, just as they would with other people,” APHIS said.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.