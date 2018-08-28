Tigges Farm makes a comeback from July hailstorm with Bossa Nova Green Chile Nights

To make reservations, or for more information, go to http://www.Facbook.com/Tigges.Farm .

Costs are $12 for adults’ plates, $10 for seniors’ 10-17-year-olds’ plates, $6 for 6-9-year-olds’ plates and $3 for plates for children ages 5 and youngers. As a family-friendly farm, Tigges Farm will allow children ages 5 and younger who are picky eaters and won’t be eating to bring their own meals and receive free admission.

The farm-to-table meal will consist of pork green chile made with Tigges Farm chilies, smothered tacos, sides of beans and rice, dessert and drinks. The events are rain or shine.

Tigges Farm will host Bossa Nova Green Chile nights at 6 p.m. Fridays in September at the farm, 12404 Weld County Road 64 1/2 in Greeley.

Looking over her fields after a late July hailstorm, Kathy Rickart thought things seemed a little gloomy at Tigges Farm in Greeley, Colo.

The hail beat up several plants, as it beat up many other farmers' plants July 29 in northern Colorado, but Rickart wouldn't be beat. And neither would the farm.

After some thinking, Rickart said, she decided: "I've gotta get happy out here."

So she came up with Bossa Nova Green Chile Nights, to celebrate peak chile month in September. On Fridays through September, guests will enjoy live music, a festive atmosphere and a farm-to-table meal at Tigges Farm, 12404 Weld County Road 64 1/2 in Greeley.

"We've got some of the best chilies right here, so we need to be celebrating it," Rickart said.

To organize the new event, Rickart employed the skills of her granddaughter, Brittany Oelschlager, a 21-year-old communications major at Colorado State University. Oelschlager said she was thrilled to help and learn about what goes into running a small event. Part of her research included how to manage ticket sales for the weekly event.

Recommended Stories For You

For music, Rickart turned to 21-year-old Spencer Kinnison, a music education major at CSU. Kinnison, who has a background in jazz guitar, and will play bossa nova and salsa music in the corner of the greenhouse where guests eat. Kinnison will dress in traditional Mariachi garb, and the servers will wear similarly decorative apparel. Festive decorations already line the tables and walls, and red chile ristras hang from above in the venue.

"Just to add that flavor of what we're doing," Rickart said.

Seeing all the pieces fall into place and the brightly decorated space, Rickart said her spirits are renewed. And the farm appears to be, too. Ken Tigges, owner and operator of Tigges Farm, said the farm is making a healthy recovery.

"I had a friend, that didn't get any hail, with basketball-sized or bigger (pumpkins)," Tigges said. "We now have some out there that are basketball-sized, so we're catching up with someone who didn't even get any hail."

With a great water supply this year, Tigges said they're on track for a fantastic recovery.

Rickart said she's received overwhelming support from local businesses, residents excited to attend and her family, who will help put the Chile Nights on. The ingredients will be from farm-to-table, both with Tigges' chilies and pork from Eaton-based Leffler Family Farms, Rickart said.

Without a commercial kitchen on Tigges Farm, Rickart reached out to Denise Ortega, owner of Windsor-based Señor Jalapeño, to see if her restaurant could cook for the event. Ortega was happy to help out, Rickart said, even offering to deliver the food straight to Tigges Farm. Rickart said her local mechanic told her he'd be out there, and a realtor has been contacting clients to let them know about the new event.

After the plans were set for Bossa Nova Green Chile Nights, Percy Wolf asked Rickart if he could acquire some straw for a hay bale ride for a reunion he was planning for the 15th Transportation Company of the Vietnam War. She agreed to offer old bales for free and asked what they were doing for dinner Sept. 21. Wolf said the reuniting veterans were excited by the idea and 40 already agreed. Rickart hopes the event becomes an annual occurrence.

"We're so excited to have a full house that night," Rickart said.

— Reid covers business news for The Tribune. Connect with Trevor at (970) 392-4492, treid@greeleytribune.com or on Twitter, @treid71.