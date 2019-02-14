Tim Ryan considers White House bid

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, an advocate for healthier eating, said Wednesday he is considering running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Ryan said on CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront" that he is "seriously considering" making a 2020 presidential run. Ryan told Burnett, "I don't feel any pressure for any timeline at this point. … The country is divided. We can't get anything done because of these huge divisions that we have, and people in communities like the ones I represent, Erin, are suffering because of this division. You can't win the future divided."

Ryan has written books on how eating healthier can improve performance by individuals and the country.