Timed events showcased at Caldwell Night Rodeo

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo is well underway with over 500 contestants already making an appearance in the D & B Supply Arena.

The first round in steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down and breakaway roping, and barrel racing was completed Aug. 16 and 17. The big money winner here so far is Shad “Money” Mayfield, the reigning world champion tie-down roper. Mayfield, from Clovis, N.M., had his breakout season in 2019 while he was the National High School Rodeo Association Champion.

That same year he qualified for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He was there again last year and will be back to defend his gold buckle in 2021. Mayfield is currently fourth in the world standings. He stopped the clock in 7.7 seconds and was the only tie-down roper to be under 8 seconds here. That added $3,517 to his season earnings and puts him in good shape to be among the finalists here on Saturday night. He will have his second-round competition at the first performance, Tuesday, Aug. 17 and a solid performance will see him returning to Caldwell to compete for a championship.

There might have been a sense of déjà vu for team ropers Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira. The last time the Caldwell Night Rodeo was held, in 2019, the dynamic duo won the first round of competition with a 4.6-second run. This year, Driggers, from Hoboken, Ga., and Nogueira from President Prude, Brazil, again were at the top of the leaderboard with an identical time of 4.6 seconds. They each earned $3,094 and they also are third overall and have the potential to compete for their first Caldwell Night Rodeo championships.

With 97 years of history behind the rodeo, an Idaho Falls, Idaho, woman added her name to that list. Kara Burns is the first breakaway roper to ever get a check at the rodeo. Burns stopped the clock in 2.4 seconds to win the first round. She will rope again during the performances.

Jordon Briggs, a second-generation barrel racer from Chilton, Texas, had the fastest time at 17.24 seconds. Briggs won $2,285. The 2019 world champion steer wrestler, Ty Erickson got the win stopping the clock in 3.9 seconds. Erickson, from Helena, Mont., is currently 14th in the world standings, so the $3,174 he won here is extremely important to him. He needs to be among the top 15 in the world at the end of September to make his ninth trip to compete at rodeo’s championships.

The first performance of the rodeo will start at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Aug. 17. Regular rodeo competition continues through Friday, Aug. 20. All of the contestants are hoping to be here on Saturday, Aug. 21 when championships will be awarded.

.The following are results after slack at the 97th Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Steer wrestling: 1, Ty Erickson, Helena, Montana, 3.9 seconds, $3,174. 2, Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 4.1, $2,760. 3, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 4.2, $2,346. 4, Laramie Warren, Adair, Okla., 4.3, $1,932. 5, (tie) Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, and Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.4 and $1,311 each. 7, (tie) Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., and Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta, 4.5, $483.

Team roping: 1, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 4.6 seconds, $3,094. 2, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Trey yates, Pueblo, Colo., 4.7 seconds, $2,691. 3, Britt and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 5.0, $2,287. 4, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Cullen Teller, Ault, Colo., 5.1, $1,883. 5, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 5.4, $1,480. 6, (tie) Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Chris Young, Wittman, Ariz.; and Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho; 5.5 and $874 each. 8, Jason Stewart, Pendleton, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 5.7, $269.

Tie down roping: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 7.7 seconds, $3,518. 2, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 8.0, $3,059. 3, (tie) Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, and Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 8.1 and $2,371. 5, Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 8.2, $1,682. 6, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 8.4, $1,224. 7, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 8.6, $765. 8, Austin Atkinson, Anderson, Texas, 8.7, $306.

Breakaway roping: 1, Kara Burns, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 2.4 seconds, $2,108. 2, (tie) Sarah Morrissey, Ellensburg, Wash., and Amber Crawford, Springtown, Texas, 2.7 and $1,696 each. 4, (tie) Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas; Jayce Blake, Reno, Nev.; and Shelby Boisjoli, Calgary, Alberta, 2.8, $1,008 each.7, Cassie Blahe Latham, Rigby, Idaho, 2.9, $458. 8, (tie) Italy Sheehan, Shoshone, Idaho and Zoie Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 3.0, $92.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jordon Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 17.24 seconds, $2,285. 2, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 17.31, $1,958. 3, Katie Pasco, Morro Bay, Calif., 17.38, $1,632. 4, Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas, 17.42, $1,414. 5, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.45, $1,088. 6, (tie) Molly Otto, Grand Forks, N.D., and Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.46 and $462 each. 8, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.49, $435. 9, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.52, $326. 10, Jill Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 17.53, $218.