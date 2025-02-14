Times past

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

I remember having to use an outhouse until we moved into our brand new house in December 1957 when I was 6. I had learned a bit about indoor facilities in my short life. When I was maybe 4, I was left at a neighbor’s home for a few hours. She had indoor plumbing, and I was fascinated and proceeded to unroll toilet paper and put bunches into the toilet. Then my neighbor caught me, and spanked me, angrily told me what such a mess could do to her plumbing. How was I to know?

The last house we lived in before our new home is still standing four miles from our place. It holds a lot of memories.

Mom had asked dad a few times to remove a little wall in that house, but he didn’t get around to it. When he went to a cattle sale at a livestock barn one day, mom got a sledgehammer and took out the wall. We lived there when my grandpa Lyston Wyatt died. I was young but knew that death was final. I went into my bedroom, laid on my bed, and kicked the wall as I cried and yelled.

This was the house in which I got my right arm caught in the washing machine wringer. Mom was right there and released the device before I had more than discomfort.

Our bathtub was a galvanized tub with water heated on the stove and poured into the tub. I don’t remember if bathing was only a weekly occurrence, like you read about. One summer day the tub was outside and filled with water, I imagine as a “pool” for respite from the heat. Mom, older brother Jerry, and I were ready to go to town and I went and got into the tub of water in my good clothes.

I must have been impressed with the new clothes I got before I started school, as I remember a pair of red flannel lined, corduroy pants. Talking to high school classmates now, they say girls were required to wear dresses to school. I don’t remember that rule, but I did wear a skirt over my pants sometimes.

In first grade I had measles, chicken pox — the latter happened at Thanksgiving and my throat was too sore to eat cherry pie — and I also had pneumonia. My folks knew I was really sick when I declined to eat orange sherbet. In those days, kids with pneumonia were hospitalized for a week and kept under steam tents. It was just a sheet pulled up around a high bedframe, with a steam machine running. A student nurse came to give me a shot of penicillin after I’d already been under treatment for two days. She sprawled over me so when I wiggled, she could still give me the injection. I never flinched and she couldn’t understand it. I was used to the shots by then and didn’t hurt much anyway. I think she was very disappointed.

Cold winter days can be great for writing down memories. I urge you to try it, if the time is right.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com . She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .