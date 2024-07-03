Meinzer

Have you ever had a cool drink of water from an old tin cup on a hot summer day? There is just something about that metallic taste that is a little bit refreshing when you have been sweating in the sunshine. Tin cups are a little hard to find these days, but they used to be all too common in my grandparents day in age. Inside the old wooden shop that my grandpa had built from a torn down army barracks, there was an old tin cup that hung on a rusty nail next to the door. While we would work on a project, that cup was there to be filled from the hydrant outside when someone needed a drink and a short pause from the task at hand.

That tin cup was worn, and the handle had been bronzed back onto the side once or twice. If it could talk, I could only think of the stories that it would tell. It might talk about the bad blizzard that filled the shop with calves one cold spring day. The pot belly stove glowed red as logs and old fence posts fueled a blaze that kept that shop toasty warm so that baby bovine could keep warm inside away from the harsh elements that were outside the doors. It might also talk about the times when the neighbor would come to give grandpa a haircut. They cut hair in the shop, so they didn’t make a mess in grandma’s house. The stories that were shared, and the memories that were made are all held in that tin cup that hung on the wall.

The tin cup watched two boys learn how to cut and weld metal. It watched them fight, resolve their problems, and then work together to get a task accomplished. That tin cup saw jokes be pulled on one another, like the time someone would spray starting fluid on a weld while someone was looking through their mask, or the time a hammer nearly caused my brother to have a heart attack. The tin cup was there through it all. Through the chill of winter, and the sizzle of summer, we could always count on the cool drink of water that was offered by that little tin cup on the wall.

I’m not sure how old that cup was, it was there in that shop before I was born and was still hanging there before I moved off to college. It amazes me that in this world we live in today, there is so much fuss about which water bottle is the best, and how expensive some of those things have gotten. I’m certain that I would have a hard time marketing my little tin cup idea to anyone who isn’t accustomed to drinking from a hydrant, or the lead pipe of a windmill, but that little cup is priceless in the memories that it holds.

After my grandfather passed away, there was one thing that my brother wanted to keep in his home, a simple little tin cup that used to hang on a rusty nail. It has a new home now; I think he keeps it on a shelf in his house. No more does it offer refreshment to thirsty ranch hands or swing idly by the door. It stands proud on a shelf, a conversation piece to live forever more. That’s all for this time. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.