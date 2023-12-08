TK Angus 40th Bull & Female Sale
- TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 12/05/2023
- Location: At the Ranch – Valentine, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
- Averages:
168 Total Registered Bulls Averaged $6,360
170 Bred Cows Averaged $3,786
57 Fall Pairs Averaged $3,748
30 Units of Semen Averaged $145
Top Bulls:
Lot 2 – $27,500. TK Scale House K761, 8/13/22; Sire: SAV Scale House 0845; MGS: Musgrave 316 Stunner. Sold to Lynden Smith – Nebraska.
Lot 145 – $19,000. TK United K262, 7/28/22; Sire: Chestnut United; MGS: SAV Downpour 8794. Sold to Lynden Smith – Nebraska.
Lot 35 – $19,000. TK Steamboat K485, 8/18/22; Sire: TK Steamboat D307; MGS: TK Platinum Z682. Sold to Soncy Cattle – Nebraska.
Lot 43 – $16,500. TK Steamboat K673, 8/26/22; Sire: TK Steamboat D307; MGS: Musgrave 316 Stunner. Sold to Schyler Franssen – Nebraska.
Top Spring Bred Cows
Lot 209 – $20,000. SAV Duke Girl 6086, 2/23/16; Sire: SAV Renown 3439; AI Bred to Crouch Congress. Sold to HFS Angus – Ohio.
Lot 225 – $16,000. TK Karen G513, 8/30/19; Sire: Musgrave 316 Stunner; AI Bred to SAV Scale House 0845. Sold to Lindskov LT Ranch – South Dakota.
Lot 183 – $12,500. TK Edella G415, 8/4/19; Sire: Musgrave 316 Stunner; AI Bred to SAV Downpour 8764. Sold to Arrowsmith Ranch – Nebraska.
Lot 248 – $10,000. TK Blackcap McHenry F365, 9/9/18; Sire: Musgrave 316 Stunner. Sold to Arrowsmith Ranch – Nebraska.
- Comments:
The Marlatt family hosted their 40th Bull and Female Sale at the Ranch near Valentine, Neb. The offering included an outstanding set of Angus bulls, spring bred cows and fall pairs. The sale offering was deep with quality and the demand for Angus genetics was high. Congratulations to the family on another great sale!