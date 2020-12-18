TFP Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: 12/07/2020

Location: Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery Burwell, NE

Averages:

142 bulls – Average $5,055

124 bred heifers – Average $3,794

A great crowd on hand at the ranch east of Valentine, Neb. Photo by Drew Feller



Top Bulls:

Lot 6 at $13,250 was T K Circuit Breaker G537; DOB:08/19/19; Sired by SAV Circuit Breaker 7136; MGS: Connealy Contractor. He sold to Kasey & Trudy Kistler, Nebraska

Lot 5 at $12,500 was T K Circuit Breaker G611. DOB: 08/20/19: Sired by SAV Circuit Breaker 7136; MGS: T K Paramount Z915. He sold to LBS Angus, North Dakota

Lot 99 at $12,000 was T K Worldwide G533. DOB: 09/01/19: Sired by Mohnen Worldwide 2617; MGS: Connealy Contractor. He sold to LBS Angus, North Dakota

Lot 63 at $12,000 was T K Stunner G378. DOB:08/21/19: Sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner; MGS: Sitz Investment 660Z. He sold to Mike Peter, Nebraska

Lot 100 at $12,000 was T K Worldwide G7742. DOB: 08/28/19: Sired by Mohnen Worldwide 2617; MGS: SAV Renown 3439. He sold to JW Simonson, Nebraska

Lot 9 at $11,500 was T K Circuit Breaker G537. DOB:09/05/19: Sired by SAV Circuit Breaker 7136; MGS: T K Paramount Z915. He sold to Connell Ranch, Nebraska

Lot 122 at $11,000 was T K Renown G959. DOB: 10/01/19: Sired by T K Renown D518; MGS: SAV Renown 3439. He sold to Connell Ranch, Nebraska

Lot 66 at $10,750 was T K Stunner G579. DOB: 08/31/19: Sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner; MGS: Sitz Investment 660Z. He sold to Raven Cattle Co., Nebraska

Lot 121 at $10,500 was T K Renown G970. DOB: 09/01/19: Sired by T K Renown D518; MGS: T K Contractor A512. He sold to Mart McNutt, Nebraska

Top Females:

Lot 267 at $9,500 was T K Linda F983. DOB: 08/17/18: Sired by SAV Renown 3439; MGS: Connealy Mentor 7374. She sold bred to Musgrave 316 Stunner. She sold to Arrowsmith Ranch, Nebraska

Lot 226 at $9,250 was T K Tesa F532. DOB: 08/16/18: Sired by SAV Rainfall 6846; MGS: SAV Prosperity 9131. She sold bred to Baldridge Goalkeeper. She sold to Arrowsmith Ranch, Nebraska

Lot 212 at $9,000 was T K Madge F280. DOB: 09/03/18: Sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner; MGS: SAV Renown 3439. She sold bred to Baldridge Goalkeeper. She sold to Arrowsmith Ranch, Nebraska