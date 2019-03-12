To celebrate National Ag Day farm groups challenge families to educate the public about what trade means to their farm or ranch

SHERIDAN, Wyo. – Farmers for Free Trade, American Farm Bureau Federation, Corn Refiners Association, U.S. Apple Association, KCoe Isom, Illinois Farm Bureau, Texas Farm Bureau and the National Association of Wheat Growers today announced a social media contest that will celebrate National Ag Day, March 14. The contest will reward those farmers and families who can best highlight the significance of how trade supports their farms, ranch or ag business.

"There's never been a time when it's more important to show that trade is vital to American agriculture," said Brian Kuehl, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, who helped organize the contest. "The pictures and stories we get will help us explain to the public how much farmers depend on from international trade. Most importantly, though, this is a fun way to get the whole family involved in celebrating National Ag Day."

The official rules and stakes for the #TradeSupportsMyFarm National Ag Day contest follow:

Win up to $500 in the National Ag Day #TradeSupportsMyFarm Contest.

Students and parents, to find out more about National Ag Day check out ACA and the National Ag Day Programming.

U.S. agriculture is the strongest most productive in the world and produces far more agricultural products than the United States can consume. That is why it is vitally important to make sure American agriculture is able to sell its products all over the world.

We want your help highlighting the significance of trade to American agriculture and the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy. We are giving away up to $500 to the entry that best demonstrates the importance of trade to America's farm and ranch families.

You must be 18 to enter the contest, but we want to see the entire family involved. All underage students must work with parents/grandparents/aunts or uncles to enter.

How to Enter:

1. Post to Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and tell us how trade supports your farm, ranch or ag business and include the hashtag #TradeSupportsMyFarm. You may post a photo or video to help tell your story. Include a caption that explains why trade is important to your farm, ranch or ag business.

2. After you post, visit http://www.farmersforfreetrade.com/trade-supports-my-farm to officially enter your post into the contest by selecting your social media platform and providing your contact information.

The contest begins on March 12, 2019, and entries must be received by March 26, 2019.

Winners for first ($500), second ($300) and third ($200) places will be awarded.

Entries will be voted on by participating ag organizations and the winner will be announced on April 5.