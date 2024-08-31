To help ranch families impacted by Wyo., Mont. wildfires

Remington Fire plume at sunset. Photo by Travis Adam

We are attempting to raise funds for ranch families that were in the direct line of the Remington Fire. Three specific families lost 90% or more of their land along with losing countless numbers of cattle. This means replacing 90%-100% of their fencing. The sheer amount of fence is daunting. We ask if it is laid upon you heart to help these people, we have an account set up that funds donated will go directly to purchasing fencing supplies for these families affected.

Check Payable to Benefit Remington Fire; Mail to Opportunity Bank. PO Box 368 Ashland, MT 59003, or PayPal at https://tinyurl.com/33s4822m Rosebud, Powder River and Big Horn counties.

Rosebud County Cattlewomen in collaboration with The Community Foundation and Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services will be handling all monetary donations for relief efforts in Rosebud, Big Horn and Powder River counties. This is the only official organization working directly with all three counties. Checks can be sent to First State Bank or The Rosebud County Cattlewomen Association or dropped off in person at First State Bank and State Farm in Forsyth, Mont. Applications to receive funds will be available through the Rosebud Cattlewomen’s Facebook page or by mail. First State Bank, PO Box 379, Forsyth MT 59327, Rosebud County Cattlewomen Association, PO Box 965 Forsyth MT 59327.

“We greatly appreciate the massive amounts of people looking to help and are working as fast as we can to coordinate donations and make sure they are going to the people who need them,” Rosebud DES stated in a press release. “We will be updating with locations for hay and fencing as we get them established. Please do not drop off physical items (water, food, clothing, etc.). We have more than we can handle at this time.”

Rosebud DES is working to gather information about who has been affected and the losses they have sustained. If you were impacted by the Remington Fire please contact Rosebud County DES Director Keith Raymond at (406) 346-7968 or email kraymond@rosebudcountymt.com .

Buffalo Wyo.: Buffalo Livestock and MTR Ranch Supply in Buffalo, Wyo., have coordinated with Big Horn Equestrian Center, a non-profit 501 c.3 entity, to organize a relief fund to purchase fencing supplies at cost for ranchers that have been affected by the fires in northeast Wyoming and southeastern Montana. “Fencing supplies are going to be one of the most expensive and most immediate needs,” said Lauren Rieves. “People need to get fences back up to contain their cattle.”

Donation checks should be made out to Big Horn Equestrian Center. Donations can be dropped off at Buffalo Livestock Marketing or MTR Ranch Supply in Buffalo, Wyo. Checks can be mailed to Wildfire Fencing Relief, PO Box 427, Buffalo, WY 82834

Jenny Tarver, I know there are some other good folks who are arranging hay and fencing for ranchers and if you are working with them, that’s great.

Skyler Pownall, Z Mill Inc., Broadus, Mont., (307) 256-9885 and Nate Melgosa (307)-689-2888 are contacts for hay deliveries. They can give info for drop off/pickup point for hay delivery. There is an account set up at CO-OP for those truckers needing fuel to haul these supplies and we could use funds to put into this account. Goven’s Farm & Ranch Supply has ordered a massive amount of fencing supplies, and they have meds for the livestock as well if anyone wants to drop in and donate monetarily to help there. Please get in touch if you have any further questions or if you know a rancher who can use a load of hay or fencing supplies.

Jenny Tarver: (307) 299-7145 Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief is managed by Kiley Scott-Kocher, Douglas, Wyo. She used her marketing background to set up a benefit auction currently running on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564980714949 . “I know many of these people personally and have day worked for some,” she said. “I wanted to help take the burden off. I don’t think we’re going to touch it, but we’re damn sure going to try.”

Donated items will ship directly to the winning bidders. Cash donations can be sent to Commerce County Bank, Drawer 689. For more information, to donate an item to the auction, or to coordinate a donation of hay, contact Kiley Scott-Kocher, (307) 359-2591.