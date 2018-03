Toasted Walnut Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 c. vertically sliced red onion

1 package Mediterranean-style salad

2/3 c. vanilla-pear vinaigrette

1/4 c. chopped walnuts, toasted

1 can pear halves in juice, undrained

1/3 c. white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. honey

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Dash of ground red pepper

To prepare salad combine onion and lettuce mix in a large bowl.

Add vanilla pear vinaigrette, and toss well.

Sprinkle with walnuts.

To prepare dressing, drain pears, reserving 1/3 c. pear juice.

Combine pears , juice, vinegar and remaining ingredients in a blender; process until smooth.