Todd Inglee named executive director of Colorado Beef Council

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Colorado native Todd Inglee has been named executive director of the Colorado Beef Council, the organization's board of directors announced.

Inglee served as CBC interim executive director for the past eight months and comes to the organization with a diverse background in the beef industry. He has worked for trade associations, allied partners, and as a small cattle producer with a stocker operation, retaining ownership in those cattle to sell product to retail and foodservice. Inglee also previously served as a director for the Colorado Beef Council and as president of the Colorado Cattlemen's Association.

"As interim director, Todd demonstrated his knowledge of the beef industry, the importance of the checkoff and the distinct separation between checkoff and non-checkoff related programs," according to CBC chair Sallie Miller of Briggsdale, Colo. "We look forward to having Todd serve as our executive director and help manage the Colorado Beef Council's demand-building programs."

As executive director Inglee will have responsibility for administration, budget planning, producer communications and industry relations. A graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in speech communications, Inglee and his wife Kim have three children and live in Arvada, Colo.