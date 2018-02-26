 Tomato Ravioli |Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Tomato Ravioli |Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 pound cherry tomatoes
2 shallots, cut into wedges
3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
12 oz. cheese ravioli
2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Halve half of tomatoes.
Arrange cut tomatoes, whole tomatoes and shallots on a jelly-roll pan coated with cooking spray.
Drizzle with 1 tbsp. oil; toss.
Bake for 35 minutes.
Add 2 tbsp. oil, vinegar, salt and pepper to pan.
Bake 10 minutes.
Cook ravioli according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Drain ravioli, reserving 1/4 c. cooking liquid.
Add ravioli to tomatoes; toss.
Add cooking liquid, if needed.
Garnish with chopped basil.