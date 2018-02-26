Tomato Ravioli |Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 pound cherry tomatoes

2 shallots, cut into wedges

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

12 oz. cheese ravioli

2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Halve half of tomatoes.

Arrange cut tomatoes, whole tomatoes and shallots on a jelly-roll pan coated with cooking spray.

Drizzle with 1 tbsp. oil; toss.

Bake for 35 minutes.

Add 2 tbsp. oil, vinegar, salt and pepper to pan.

Bake 10 minutes.

Cook ravioli according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Drain ravioli, reserving 1/4 c. cooking liquid.

Add ravioli to tomatoes; toss.

Add cooking liquid, if needed.

Garnish with chopped basil.