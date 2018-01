Tomato-Ravioli Soup | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound ground beef

28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

6 oz. can tomato paste

2 c. water

1 1/2 c. onion, chopped

1/4 c. fresh parsley, chopped

3/4 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp onion salt

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. sugar

9 oz. package frozen cheese ravioli

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain.

Stir in tomatoes with juice, tomato paste, water, onion, garlic, seasonings and sugar.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook ravioli as package directs; drain.

Add ravioli to soup and heat through.

Stir in Parmesan cheese; serve immediately.