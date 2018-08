1 can tomatoes, such as Rotel

1/2 tbsp.d ehydrated onion flakes

1 can tomato soup, undiluted

3/4 c. Mil

1 package cream cheese, cubed

In a sauce pan, stir tomatoes, onions, soup and milk.

Cook on low heat for 10 minutes.

Stir in cream cheese until melted.

Serve immediately with muffins or crackers.