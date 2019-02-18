Top 2018 equine student is NCTA’s Aggie of the Month

CURTIS, Neb. – Huntra Christensen, a Lincoln Southwest High graduate and current student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, has been named February's Aggie of the Month.

The third year student is majoring in both equine industry management and agribusiness with plans to graduate in May.

Although Christensen started out her collegiate journey at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb., she soon discovered that NCTA was the best option for her because of the hands-on work with horses, including her own.

Christensen is an active leader on campus, currently serving as the NCTA Ranch Horse Team's president and marketing chair.

She also works as a teaching assistant for the team under Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA assistant professor of animal science and head coach of the Ranch Horse Team.

"As the campus barn manager Huntra has assisted efforts to improve the operating system of the barn and indoor arena areas," Hergenreder said. "She is very organized and brings excellent leadership to the team as well as the experience for students in the equine practicum. We have students from various majors in those classes."

Recommended Stories For You

In her free time, Christensen busies herself in the arena or outdoors riding and schooling horses.

"You can find me anywhere outside, or with horses," Christensen said. "I love to work with the horses whenever I can."

Eric Reed, chair of NCTA's General Education Division, nominated Christensen for the monthly honor.

Reed admires her hard work and recognizes her outstanding achievements earned during her college career.

"She was Equine Student of the Year in May of 2018," Reed said. "Huntra is also an honor roll student with an excellent attitude."

Following her graduation on May 2, Christensen is enthusiastic to take what she has learned at NCTA and apply it to her future career.

"I hope to either own my own horse barn or be running someone else's barn" she said.

Christensen is one of several students to receive Aggie of The Month from the NCTA Dean's Office during the 2018-19 academic year.

They are recognized for their work ethic and leadership on the NCTA campus.