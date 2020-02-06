Top bull brings $32,000 at FWSSR Premier Bucking Bull Sale

Eighteen stock contractors from five states sold 117 bucking bulls at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Premier Bucking Bull Sale, Feb. 4. More than 70 bull riders competed in a $4,000 added jackpot competition along with cowboy protection competition by six teams of bullfighters.

FWSSR photo by James Phifer

FORT WORTH, Texas – A new event at this year’s Fort Worth stock Show & Rodeo was the Premier Bucking Bulls Sale hosted by Rafter G Rodeo Company.

The sale, held Feb. 4, brought bucking stock from 18 stock contractors in five states to the historic Will Rogers Coliseum, former home of the FWSSR Pro Rodeo. With that event moving to the new Dickies Arena, Will Rogers has been home for several new features during the 124th annual stock show.

More than 120 buyers registered from across the country and more than 600 individuals watched online via The Breeders Connection Facebook Live broadcast.

The bulls’ talents were exhibited in a $4,000 added jackpot which drew more than 70 bull riders. Bullfighters showcased their talents in the TW Protection Bull Fighting Competition. There were six teams of two with Cade Gibson of Tioga, Texas, and Tyler Dahl, of Barnsdall, Okla., emerging as the champions. They each earned $1,900.

The highest selling lot was King Herod, number 509 from Rafter G Rodeo Company, which sold to Brett Barrett of Championship Pro Rodeo for $32,000. The sale grossed $340,000 in total sales.

Sale manager Jim Gay and assistant sale manager Casey Harp were pleased with the inaugural event.

“With the challenges of moving the bulls in on a day when the junior steers were moving in for the steer show,” Harp said, “everything went well.

“We sold some good bulls and are already discussing how we can make the next sale even better,” he said.

Judd Murray served as auctioneer and Randy Schmutz was rodeo announcer.