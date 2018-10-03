Top Democrats: Rescind public charge involving SNAP

Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein of California, Chuck Schumer of New York, Patty Murray of Washington, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Senate Agriculture ranking member Debbie Stabenow of Michigan this week urged the Trump administration to rescind the proposed rule that would significantly expand the definition of "public charge" so that it could be used to force immigrants to leave the country.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the senators wrote, "When Congress expanded the definition of 'public charge' in 1996, it rejected a definition of 'public charge' that would have included food and health care assistance. Meanwhile, as documented by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), children who receive essential preventive care and services through Medicaid and CHIP coverage have better health and educational outcomes later in life, as compared to eligible children who do not receive such coverage. These children are also more likely to receive critical preventive care when their parents receive coverage under Medicaid. Expanding the definition of 'public charge' would therefore both ignore the legislative intent and undermine critical health care programs for children and their families."