Top honors at NACTA for NCTA crops team

NCTA crops team at NACTA contest, left to right, Delany Salm, Kendell, Wis.; Jay Mintling, Hayes Center; Owen Harb, Grand Island; Kaden Day, McCook; Tyler Keener, Mitchell; Leah Schutz, Elwood; Sean Lucas, Bailey, Colo.; and Laramie Frear, Wood River. Photo courtesy NCTA

NCTA-RFP-051225

Topping off another excellent year, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Crops Judging team retained their first place title in the crops contest and added the top spot in precision agriculture at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Judging Conference hosted by West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas.

In the extensive crops contest, students tackled questions on crop production, pest control and soil science; solved real-world agronomic math problems; interpreted lab data and identified diseases, insects and equipment; and identified 75 crop and weed samples by sight. The contest effectively draws upon certified agronomy standards, comprehensively testing participants’ agronomic knowledge and field-ready skills.

INDIVIDUAL PLACINGS

The NCTA crops team placed first overall, with individual Placings: First – Leah Schutz, Elwood; fourth – Sean Lucas, Bailey, Colo.; fifth – Owen Harb, Grand Island; sixth – Jay Mintling, Hayes Center; and eighth – Delany Salm, Kendall, Wis.

Agronomy Professor Brad Ramsdale, coach, shared of the event, “The Crops contest was again a wonderful learning experience that challenged students in the diverse knowledge set required of a Certified Crop Advisor.”

The precision agriculture competition tests participants’ expertise in the latest technologies, problem-solving skills, and practical crop and livestock management applications.

The NCTA Precision Agriculture team placed first with the competitors Tyler Keener, Delany Salm, Leah Schutz, and Jay Mintling.

In keeping with NCTA’s focus on student industry experiences, Ramsdale coordinated additional stops during the trip, sharing, “The team experienced some excellent agriculture tours that included McCarty Dairy, a 10,000 head operation near Rexford, Kan.; Quien Sabe Feedlot, and Quarterway Sustainable Cotton in the Texas Panhandle. West Texas also provided the opportunity for some hiking in the Paula Duro and Capstone Rock canyons.”