Top horse at Twombly Performance Horse Sale fetches $456,000

The Twombly Performance Horse Sale was held Dec. 15-16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Held during the National Finals Rodeo, the sale was held at the Mandalay Bay in the Roper Cowboy Marketplace. The Twombly family donated $20,000 from Lot 1 proceeds to the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas tragedy. People participated in bidding from 33 states and Canada. The next sale will be July 27-28, 2018 in Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, go to http://www.twomblyarena.com.

Averages:

Top 5 $28,400

Top 15 $19,400

Overall $15,100

Topping the sale was Lot 5 Gunnen. The drop-dead gorgeous 4-year-old palomino gelding is a finished reiner and awesome to ride on the ranch. Erwin Livestock of Washington had the final bid at $46,000. They purchased the gelding sight unseen via telephone for their five-year-old daughter.

Tied for second/third high was a beautiful son of Hollywood Dun It, AKA Dusky. He is reining trained and as nice to ride on the ranch as they come. He heads to California where they are going to show him and pack on him in the mountains. He sold for $25,000.

Didga is as pretty as they come and as sweet as can be. This beautiful 6-year-old dun gelding has been shown in the reining and is as nice as can be out on the ranch. He sells sight unseen and makes New Hampshire his new home at $25,000.

The last horse in the sale was for sure not the least. Dooza is a beautiful 4-year-old buckskin gelding. He had been ridden on the ranch and was gentle for all. He sold to Colorado on a bid of $23,500.

Also selling sight unseen was Lot 6. This fancy colored 7-year-old gelding was by the great Wimpys Little Step. Earner of over $5,000 in the reining and a trail horse deluxe. He sold for $22,500 and went to Colorado.

Lot 4, Whit sold for $20,000. He is as pretty as they come and broke like you want one to be. Reining and ranch broke — he has the mind and ability to do anything. He sold sight unseen to repeat buyers from Kentucky. This is the fourth horse they have purchased from us.

Sale proceeds from Lot 1, where 100 percent of the proceeds went to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, was $20,000. The horse was sold sight unseen to a good friend and repeat buyer — Parker's of Georgia. This is the third horse they have purchased from Twomblys.

Lot 12 – $17,000 to California

Lot 15 – $14,000 to Montana; Red Steagall; Repeat buyer

Lot 22 – $14,000 to Arkansas

Lot 9 – $13,500 to Oregon

Lot 7 – $13,000 to New York

Lot 20 – $13,000 to Arizona; Repeat buyer

Lot 13 – $12,500 to Michigan; Repeat buyer

Lot 24 – $12,500 to Arizona; Repeat Buyer

Lot 19 – $11,000 to Arizona

Lot 16 – $10,750 to Utah

Lot 2 – $10,000 to Georgia; Sight unseen to Repeat buyer

Lot 18 – $9,500 to California

Lot 17 – $9,000 to Tennessee

Lot 10 – $6,500 to Kentucky; Sight unseen to repeat buyer

Lot 26 – $6,500 to Michigan; Repeat buyer

Lot 23 – $5,000 to Kentucky; Repeat buyer

Lot 25 – $2,500 to Texas