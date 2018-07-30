Tornado and hail in Hillrose, Colo., area destroys crops, trees, farm equipment; hail causes damage in Greeley, Colo.

A tornado touched down near Hillrose, Colo., Sunday evening leaving large swaths of farmland bare and trees stripped of leaves.

Damage in the area includes the municipal airport, buildings, vehicles, pivot sprinklers, equipment, and significant losses to crops and some injuries to livestock, although no injuries have been reported.

Large hail also struck the Greeley, Colo., area, destroying crops and damaging anything that wasn't under cover.

Hergert Land and Cattle Co.'s corn crops took a beating. Nathan Hergert said the crop isn't expected to recover. "We can expect around a 35 percent loss, so we will probably be down from our 230 bushel per acre average to around 150 bushel an acre."

Hergert Land and Cattle is located at the intersection of CR 27 and CR 70 in Weld County.

"We had quite a bit of other damage," he said. "We had holes in siding, dents and a cracked windshield in my pickup, damaged roofs, and about a complete loss of our personal gardens, and just the general destruction of all vegetation.