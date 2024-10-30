Torres Small announces $239M in biofuels grants in 18 states

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small on Tuesday announced that USDA is awarding $239 million in grants to U.S. business owners to increase the availability of domestic biofuels in 18 states.

Of the $239 million, $200 million will be distributed through the Biobased Market Access and Development Program as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda with funding from Commodity Credit Corporation and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The other $39 million will be distributed through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

“By increasing the supply of biofuels made here in the U.S., we are helping to lower costs for American families, strengthening our energy independence, creating new streams of income for agricultural producers and bringing good-paying jobs to people in rural communities,” Torres Small said in a news release. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are partnering with rural agricultural producers to expand clean energy and build an economy that benefits working families and small businesses while combatting climate change.”