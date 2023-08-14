Torres Small to lead trade mission to Angola

Torres Small

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small will lead the first U.S. agribusiness trade mission to Luanda, Angola, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service announced recently.

FAS is accepting applications from U.S. exporters who wish to participate in this trade mission. The deadline is Aug. 25.

“When it comes to trade opportunity, Sub-Saharan Africa is both promising and often over-looked, and the USDA trade mission to Angola presents an incredible prospect for U.S. food and agriculture exporters to expand and explore new business opportunities,” said Torres Small.

“Angola is one of the largest markets in Africa, and with imports making up more than half of its food market, Angola is a perfect location for U.S. exporters to introduce more American-made products to African consumers.”

FAS added, “With a population of nearly 36 million people, many of whom are middle- and high-income consumers, Angola is looking for high-quality imported products.”

“In 2022, U.S. food and agriculture exports to Angola totaled $236.8 million, making it the seventh largest African market for U.S. exporters. Consumer-oriented products accounted for more than 99% of U.S. agricultural and food exports to Angola in 2022. Angola was the largest U.S. poultry market in Africa, and the sixth largest globally last year, importing more than $232 million of American poultry and poultry products,” FAS said.

“The Angolan market presents strong export opportunities including poultry, pulses and dry beans, wheat, and wine. Local and U.S. industry partners also see opportunities for other products, including rice and soy and vegetable oils, and other consumer-oriented products, including beef, pork, sauces and condiments, and distilled spirits.”