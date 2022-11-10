Tough enough to wear pink donation

Since 2017, the Greeley Stampede and RCF have donated over $111,000 to the fund. Photo courtesy Greeley Stampede

Pink-RFP-111422

The Greeley Stampede is a strong supporter of breast cancer awareness as part of their mission to strengthen our community. Each year, along with the Ranack Cares Foundation, the Stampede donates to the NCMC Foundation Mammography Fund. With a passion to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer detection and treatment, RCF provided on-site support during the Tough Enough to Wear Pink (TETWP) rodeo.

The donation is supported through ticket sales from the Stampede’s TETWP rodeo and special edition merchandise along with the RCF golf tournament and sporting clay competition. This year’s donation amount from the events to the Mammography Fund totaled $26,000. Since 2017, the Greeley Stampede and RCF have donated over $111,000 to the fund.

In 2023, the Greeley Stampede’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo is scheduled for Monday, June 26. Mark your calendars now to start planning your pink attire to show your support for breast cancer awareness and help the Stampede and RCF continue their mission. You can also follow the Ranack Cares Foundation to participate in their events at toughenoughnoco.com .