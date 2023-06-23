Tours offer opportunities to roam with the buffalo

Bison roam through the Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge near Valentine, Neb. Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services

As fascination with buffalo increases, more ranches in the Rockies and the Plains are offering tours, taking visitors deep into pastures where the buffalo roam to see and hand-feed these curious creatures.

Inter-changeably called bison and also buffalo, they sustained the Native people on the Plains for generations. As visitors prepare for warm weather vacations, here are several of the buffalo ranches across Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas that provide tours.

WYOMING

Typically, Durham Bison Ranch, 35 miles south of Gillette, Wyo., has 3,000 bison on 55,000 acres, but because of drought the past few years the count is closer to 2,500 bison. Two-hour tours begin early in June and run through August on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and Friday at 3 p.m. There is a fee. People drive to the ranch, board the bus, learn ranch history on the bus and walk through their corrals. “We’re pretty proud of our state-of-the-art corral system, and how we handle the bison,” said John Flocchini, third-generation buffalo rancher who owns Durham Bison with family partners since 1965.

The highlight is when a bus takes visitors into the midst of the big herd of bison. Flocchini’s grandfather bought Durham Meat Company in California, which they wanted to integrate with a ranch. Initially looking for cattle, a deal became available here in Wyoming with buffalo. Their gift shop sells buffalo meat. “The meat speaks for itself, it’s excellent. I’m a steak guy and we’ll even grill outside in -10 degrees. My mom is an amazing cook and we have some family recipes,” Flocchini said. Reservations are made through the Gillette Visitors Center, by calling (307) 686-0040 or emailing buffalo@vcn.com .

Out on the Old West-style Terry Bison Ranch Resort, 25 miles south of Cheyenne, Wyo., near the Colorado border, bison tours are available year-round every day except Christmas day.

Bison at the Terry Bison Ranch Resort, 25 miles south of Cheyenne, Wyo. Photo by Jennifer Galloway Terry

“We’re the only bison train tour in the U.S. We have an actual locomotive that goes right through the center of our pasture and around the ranch,” said Jennifer Galloway, ranch spokeswoman. Their show herd comprises 35 bison, with another 2,500 head nearby on the 127,000-acre ranch site. The guest ranch with RV spots and cabins is on 157 acres.

Except for an extremely heavy snow day, tours never shutdown. There’s a fee for the 45-minute train ride. Starting June 1, tours run every hour and a half on Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

“My favorite thing is hand-feeding the bison and learning the fascinating history of the ranch on the train ride,” Galloway said.

They have a gift shop, and an event building available for weddings and banquets, and a full-service restaurant on site. They’re planning a grand opening as a gaming facility, managed and operated by Gateway East LLC.

Book early. Galloway said they’re packed during Cheyenne Frontier Days, which takes place the last 10 days of July.

For more information or to book a tour, call (307) 634-4171 or email https://terrybisonranch.com/ .

COLORADO

At the West Bijou Bison Ranch; a project of the renowned Savory Institute in Strasburg, Colo., tours are not openly available to the public, however people can email westbijou@savoryinstitute.org and tours can be arranged depending upon availability.

“The ranch has evolved to be one of two Savory Global campuses where we host accredited Savory Hubs and educators from around the world to up-skill them to create impact (holistic land practices) back in their respective regions,” said Bobby Gill, Savory Institute director of development and communications. The other campus is at the Africa Centre for Holistic Management in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

An hour and a half southeast of Denver, Prairie Ridge Buffalo, south of Limon, Colo., offers wagon-driven tours to see their 1,000 buffalo. “We drive into the pasture where the buffalo are, then we have a cookout and bonfire, it’s a whole evening experience,” said Ray Thieman who owns and operates the ranch with his wife Debbie and their daughter and son-in-law; Shawn and Carrie Bennett. “The official name is bison, but the name buffalo from the 1800s just stuck,” Thieman said. Tours are conducted in June, July and August on Tuesday evening, also Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Buffalo pose for a photo in a pasture near Limon, Colo., on Prairie Ridge Buffalo ranch. Courtesy photo Prairie

After starting a small hobby herd in 1999, it grew tremendously. Tours were added last year. They also have the harvest host site; providing RVers a free place to park and in exchange, visitors buy products on the farm. “We sell everything buffalo here in our store; steaks, burgers, ribs, roast and brisket,” Thieman said. Also available are group tours, and visitors can rent the pavilion for meetings and tours any time of the year. For more information, go to info@prairieridgebuffalo.com , http://www.prairieridgebuffalo.com or call (719) 775-1502.

NEBRASKA:

In north central Nebraska, four miles east of Valentine at the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife refuge, 350 bison graze on 16,000 acres, and roam along the 3½ mile wildlife drive. This transition zone of the Sandhills has mixed grass prairie to the north, and Sandhills prairie to the south.

The bison were introduced to the refuge in 1913 and are one of six original federal herds of bison within the U.S.

“We’ve got several self-guided touring areas on the refuge and roads where folks can drive to see bison. They rotate through different management units and aren’t always visible from the road. So, it’s recommended to call first to see where the bison are,” said Matt Sprenger, refuge manager at Fort Niobrara National Wildlife refuge.

The bison historically grazed throughout the Great Plains, but in the late 1800s they were wiped out, due to habitat changes and other sociopolitical change with the conqueringof the Plains and relocating people, only 1,000 bison remained, Sprenger said.

These bison were owned by a farmer/rancher in Nebraska who wanted to donate them, and be sure they were taken care of.

“The refuge, through a variety of correspondence, accepted them and built fences to keep the herd,” Sprenger said. The primary mission of the refuge is to conserve native birds along the Niobrara River and within the Nebraska Sandhills.

Touring is free. There’s a $1 fee to launch a canoe on the river.

For information, call (402) 376-3789 or go to https://www.fws.gov/refuge/fort-niobrara .

KANSAS

At Lazy Heart D Ranch near Westmoreland, Kan., owners Ed and Susan Dillinger have a lot of heart, offering a flexible schedule for visitors to take their buffalo tours year-round.

Their buffalo herd increases to 60 by mid-summer, after calving season.

A wagon tour takes visitors out to a pasture to feed them.

“Our tours don’t have a fee. rather we ask for cash donations to our local food pantry and health clinic http://www.ccmks.org ,” said Ed Dillinger.

Dillinger, who was born during the Dust Bowl and rode a pony to a one-room schoolhouse near Brewster in northwest Kansas, is fascinated by the bison history. He farmed with his father in the 1960s.

“One thousand years ago, there were bison everywhere, millions of them and no predators. When the grass grew after the ice age, they multiplied like jack rabbits,” Dillinger said. His wife and he moved back to the farm to be close to their son who helps on the ranch.

“I liked the idea of having a “Grandpa’s Farm.” I thought, wouldn’t it be cool to have buffalo… they’re American bison and wild animals that don’t need much care,” Dillinger said. He started the herd in 1996 and continues breeding them, calving in May and June.

The Dillingers sell meat cuts from grass-finished bison at the ranch, including steaks, roasts, ground bison, polish sausage and jerky.

To schedule a visit, call (785) 456-9465, email lhdranch92@gmail.com or go to their Facebook page EdDillinger.

One year ago, Derek and Kathy Bissitt started Crown B Bison near Holton, Kan. Tours of their 30 bison are already underway in May and continue through fall, weather permitting.

“People always say, why bison? We say, why not bison. We’re bringing them back to their natural habitat, the prairie and Plains. They’re a lot more self-sufficient. During spring, cattle guys do calving. We don’t do calving, they’re a wild animal, they take care of themselves,” said Derek Bissitt, who retired after teaching for 30 years.

Their bison are expecting calves this spring. “Bison is the scientific term. When Europeans came, the French associated them with cattle and called them le boeuf, which means beef, which changed to buffalo.”

Hour-long tours on an ATV or a wagon tour into the pasture are scheduled by appointment. Visitors can hand-feed range cubes or pet them. There’s a tour fee and they sell bison meat on site.

To book a tour go to crownBBison@gmail.com ; Facebook CrownbbisonLLC, or call (785) 275-3015 or visit their website http://www.Crownbbison.com .

With 300 head of buffalo on 3,700 acres in western Kansas, Duff’s Buffalo Ranch near Scott City has seasonal ranch tours from May 15 to Oct. 15, by schedule only. Tours last an hour and are available Monday-Friday. There is a fee.

“The large tours are on a flatbed trailer with hay for people to sit on. Small tours are on a flatbed pick up,” said Richard Duff; ranch owner. “My wife also does art work and we have bison meat available for purchase.”

Call Richard at (620) 874-5120 to schedule a tour.