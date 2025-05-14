Tractor and equipment safety courses for the Panhandle in June

Ellen Duysen, University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health community outreach specialist, discussed safety on the farm with students at the 2024 Tractor and Safety course in Gering. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, have announced plans for the annual tractor and equipment safety training courses scheduled in June for Gering and Chadron.

The Tractor and Equipment Training Course will be held June 3-4 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. The safety course will also be held June 5 at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron.

Federal law prohibits youth under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program (NSTMOP) grants an exemption to the law, allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with certain mechanized equipment.

The Nebraska Extension and CS-CASH collaborate to offer NSTMOP certification. Certification is earned by completing a two-day certification course, which includes a written test and a driving exam.

The cost of the course is $60 and includes educational materials, the online learning link (if applicable), supplies, and lunch and snacks at in-person training. Payment will be made via credit card if registering online or via check if registering by mail.

To register, visit go.unmc.edu/tractor-safety-training . Contact Kelsey Irvine at kepalm@unmc.edu or (402) 321-4236 with questions.