Tractor and equipment safety courses scheduled in June

Students listen to Nebraska Extension Educator John Thomas, far right, at a tractor and safety course in Gering. Photo by Chabella Guzman

SafetyCourses-RFP-051925

The Tractor and Equipment Training Course will be held June 3-4 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. The safety course will also be held June 5 at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron.

Federal law prohibits youth under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program grants an exemption to the law, allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with certain mechanized equipment. The Nebraska Extension and CS-CASH collaborate to offer NSTMOP certification. Certification is earned by completing a two-day certification course, which includes a written test and a driving exam.

The cost of the course is $60 and includes educational materials, the online learning link (if applicable), supplies, and lunch and snacks at in-person training. Payment will be made via credit card if registering online or via check if registering by mail.

To register, visit go.unmc.edu/tractor-safety-training . Contact Kelsey Irvine at kepalm@unmc.edu or (402) 321-4236 with questions.