Tractor, equipment safety courses set for May 28-29 in North Platte

Nebraska Extension Educator Randy Saner assisting youth during the tractor and equipment safety course. Photo courtesy UNL

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Nebraska Extension and the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health will offer tractor and equipment safety courses on May 28-29 in North Platte at the Lincoln, Logan, and McPherson County Extension office.

The two-day course will help 14- and 15-year-olds earn certification through the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program that grants an exemption to the federal law that prohibits youth under 16 years of age from using certain equipment unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm.

Certification is earned by completing the two-day course, which includes a written test and a driving exam.

Teens aged 14 or 15 who work on farms, or others interested in learning about safe farming practices, are encouraged to register for the course.

The cost of registration for the course is $60 and includes educational materials, supplies, lunch, and the online learning link for those who live 50 miles or more from the location.

Youth under the age of 14 are welcome to attend Day 1 of the course if accompanied by an adult but are not allowed to drive equipment, attend Day 2, or become certified.

To learn more and register, visit go to go.unmc.edu/tractor-safety-training. Please contact Kelsey Irvine at kepalm@unmc.edu or (402) 321-4236 with any questions.