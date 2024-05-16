Tractor safety course to be held in Gering and Gordon

John Thomas demonstrates tractor safety, at the 2023 Tractor Safety course at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering, Neb. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Safety

The annual Nebraska Tractor and Equipment safety certification course with hands-on safety will be held in June at Gordon and Gering. The courses are hosted by Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health.

The two-day certification includes a Hands-On Safety Day with a written test and Tractor and Equipment Safety Training with a driving exam. Successful completion of Certification Days 1 and 2 will result in certification for 14- and 15-year-olds to be employed on farms and ranches.

The course costs $40 and includes educational materials, the online learning link (if applicable), supplies, and lunch and snacks at in-person training. Payment is by credit card online.

Youth under 14 can register for and attend Certification Day 1 only if accompanied by an adult. Students under 14 must still register but will not be charged the registration fee.

Both parts of Certification 1 and 2 will be offered in Gordon. A hands-on safety day with a written test will be offered on Wednesday, June 5, at 613 E 3rd St., and the second part a driving exam will be held on Thursday, June 6.

In Gering, only Certification Day 2, a tractor and equipment safety training with a driving exam, will be offered on Tuesday, June 4, at Legacy of the Plains Museum. Attendees must complete the written test online before taking the driving exam.

To register, visit: go.unmc.edu/tractor-safety-training . For more information, contact your local extension.