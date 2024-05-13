Tractor Safety Program to be held In North Platte May 21 and May 22

Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, have announced plans for the annual “tractor safety” training courses scheduled at eight sites across Nebraska in late May and early June.

Federal law prohibits children under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through this course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with certain mechanized equipment. Certification is earned by completing a Hands-On Safety Day with written test (Certification Day 1), then completing the Tractor and Equipment Safety Training with driving exam (Certification Day 2). Successful completion of a Certification Days 1 and 2 will result in certification for 14- and 15-year-old youth to be employed on farms and ranches.

Certification Day 1 will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, including quizzes which students must pass to attend the driving portion of training. Once a student is registered, they will be sent instructions, materials, course paperwork and a link to the online course if they will not be attending in-person.

Certification Day 2 will include a driving test and equipment operation and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course. Instructors will also offer education about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-task vehicles (UTVs), and other off-road vehicles (ORVs).

The cost of the course is $40 and includes educational materials, the online learning link (if applicable), supplies, and lunch and snacks at in-person trainings. Payment will be made via credit card if registering online or via check if registering by mail.

Youth under 14 years of age can register for and attend Certification Day 1 if accompanied by an adult. They will not be able to drive equipment, attend Day 2, or become certified. Students under 14 must still register, but will not be charged the registration fee.

Certification Day 1: Hands-On Safety Day with Written Test

• May 21 – Lincoln, Logan, McPherson County Extension Office, 348 West State Farm Road, North Platte, NE

Certification Day 2: Tractor and Equipment Safety Training with Driving Exam

• May 22 – Lincoln, Logan, McPherson County Extension Office, 348 West State Farm Road, North Platte, NE

Certification Day 1 (or online module) MUST be completed, with written exam, before attending Certification Day 2.

To register, visit: https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/cscash/outreach/farm-safety-days.html

Contact Tiffany Hoover at thoover6@unl.edu or (308) 532-2683 with questions.

Extension is a division of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska Lincoln cooperating with counties and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.