Tractor Supply’s fall fundraiser raises nearly $1 million for 4-H youth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – More than 14,500 4-H youth will have the opportunity to attend county-level development programs, camps and leadership conferences as the result of Tractor Supply's fall Paper Clover campaign. The 12-day initiative raised more than $980,000 and is now the most successful fundraiser in the company's history.

"Our partnership with National 4-H Council is extremely important to us and we can't thank our customers enough for contributing to the unparalleled success of this fundraiser," said Jessica Holmes, marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company.

Between Oct. 4 and 15, Tractor Supply stores across the country accepted donations on behalf of 4-H, a youth development and mentoring organization that teaches children lessons in everything from community stewardship to healthy living. The money raised will provide 4-H members with countless opportunities to learn valuable skills in the areas of agriculture, science, technology, outdoor recreation and more.

"The Paper Clover campaign has always served as a great source of camaraderie in our stores," said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. "Both our team members and customers have seen the impact 4-H programs can have on youth and by supporting the Paper Clover fundraiser, they have helped ensure more kids will have an opportunity to experience the incredible benefits 4-H has to offer."

2017 marks the eighth consecutive year of the semi-annual Paper Clover campaign. The combined donations from this year's spring and fall fundraisers totaled more than $1.8 million. Since 2010, Tractor Supply and its customers have generated more than $13 million which has impacted 4-H groups throughout the country.

"Thanks to the generous support from Tractor Supply Company and their customers, thousands of youth across the country have access to hands-on, interactive 4-H programming," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "We are thrilled about our continued partnership with Tractor Supply Company on the 4-H Paper Clover promotion and look forward to working together to empower even more youth with the skills to lead for a lifetime."

For more information on the program, visit http://www.tractorsupply.com/4h.