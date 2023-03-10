Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs under secretary to lead trade mission to Panama

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor will lead a delegation of 26 agribusinesses and farm organizations to Panama City, Panama, from March 19 to 23. The mission highlights export opportunities in Panama and throughout the Central America and Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) region. Exports of agricultural products to Panama and CAFTA-DR countries reached a record $8.8 billion in 2022, up 57 percent from 2018.

“I am excited that my first USDA trade mission is targeting Panama and our CAFTA-DR partners. The region provides great potential to the U.S. agriculture sector as consumers across the area clamor for the world-class agricultural and food products grown here in America,” Under Secretary Taylor said. “International trade is built on developing successful relationships between U.S. producers and the distributors and consumers in foreign markets. I look forward to connecting the trade mission’s participants to buyers throughout Central America and supporting our efforts to expand the U.S. presence in the region.”

In Panama City, trade mission participants will engage directly with potential buyers, receive in-depth market briefings from the Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts, and participate in site visits.

In addition to representatives from the following companies and organizations, Taylor will be joined by officials from the Idaho and Montana departments of agriculture.