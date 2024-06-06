Meinzer

Horns honking, tires squealing, people flipping one another the bird are all tell tale signs of horrible, congested traffic in the metropolitan areas. Choppers fly overhead and give reports on the radio and local television stations about where the worst traffic is and what are the best routes to take to avoid being caught in a traffic jam and being late for work. Rush hour is always the worst, people in a hurry to either get to work or get home. They forget that they are not the only car on the road and inevitably end up getting themselves into a crash that could have been avoided if they had just slowed down and had a little patience.

Here in rural America, we face different kinds of traffic jams. At the end of May and the first part of June, you are bound to see cowboys trailing their cattle down backroads, across highways and along roadsides as they take them to their summer grazing homes. These kind of traffic jams really require the patience of the American motorist. If you find yourself touring a country road and happen upon one of these traffic jams, let me advise you on the best way to proceed. If you meet the cattle coming towards you, pull over, quietly sit in your car and let the cattle walk right past you. Chances are that it won’t take more than a few minutes and you will be well on your way. If you happen to meet a traffic jam from the rear, look to the cowboys. They may tell you to wait a minute as they are just going over the hill, or they may tell you to go ahead and slowly drive through the herd. Either way you will only be minorly inconvenienced and well on your way in no time.

There are some things that you should definitely not do if you happen to meet some traveling bovine. If you come up behind the herd honking your horn, shouting at the animals to move and making rude comments to the cowboys, there is a good chance of a few things happening. First, if you have never been around cows, they can shoot a stream of hot green stinky manure a good 10 feet behind them if they are suddenly startled. Bear that in mind when you come up hard and fast honking the horn in your fancy foreign car. Next, almost every cowboy I know is fairly handy with a rope. Hood ornaments, side mirrors and radio antennas are all good targets for 30 feet of nylon catch twine. Remember that most of these men and women have just spent the last couple months calving out these critters and operating on little sleep, a lot of coffee and more than likely their patience for stupidity is very low.

Another kind of rural traffic dilemma is farmers taking their equipment to the fields. Huge tractors pulling discs, drills, planters and other equipment easily take up the majority of the road. These farmers do their best to stay to the shoulder so that cars may pass, but there may be times when it is just best to sit and wait until they can pull over and stop to let you by. Remember those tractors weigh a lot more than a car does, and they have different blind spots all together.

That’s all for this time, remember to take your time when you are touring the backroads, and slow down and wave to the locals. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.