Train the Agent sessions offered in local Colorado communities

WRAY, Colo. — McKensie Harris, the newly appointed livestock agent for the Golden Plains area within the Colorado State University Extension system, is hosting five Train the Agent sessions throughout Kit Carson, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties. Since McKensie is new to CSU Extension and northeastern Colorado, these sessions are intended to be an opportunity for livestock producers, community members and other stakeholders for Colorado agriculture to introduce themselves to her. Because many areas of livestock production are represented in the Golden Plains area, McKensie is looking forward to learning more about them directly from the producers who have created a livelihood here. All are invited to stop in at-will during the scheduled times to say hello, share their expertise in production agriculture, and offer any ideas for future educational programming opportunities. Based on the conversations from each of these sessions, McKensie will prioritize educational programming (i.e. workshops, field days, webinars, etc.) focused on the livestock/agricultural concerns and information gaps outlined by the local community.

Train the Agent dates:

Sedgwick County Extension Office, May 30, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Washington County Extension Office, June 4, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Yuma County Fairgrounds, Concession Building, June 5, 10 a,m.–1 p.m.

Phillips County Fairgrounds, Ortner room, June 6, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Burlington Livestock Exchange, June 7, 12 p.m.–3 p.m.

For more information on any of these sessions, or if you have information to share but are unable to attend, please contact McKensie Harris at (970) 332-4151.