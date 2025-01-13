Treasury releases Section 45Z guidance

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday released are long-awaited guidance on what fuels and production methodologies are eligible for the Clean Fuels Production Credit (Section 45Z).

Ethanol and corn groups said they were pleased that the Biden administration released the guidance before leaving office, but said it is late and incomplete and leaves final decisions up to the Trump administration. The soybean industry said it was pleased that the guidance restricts the importation of used cooking oil.

“Section 45Z provides a tax credit for the production of transportation fuels with lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions below certain levels,” Treasury noted. “The credit is in effect in 2025 and is for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and non-SAF transportation fuels.”

It was passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Treasury explained, “Today’s guidance was informed by extensive input from stakeholders and the public as well as collaboration between Treasury, IRS, and expert agencies. The guidance includes both a notice of intent to propose regulations on the section 45Z credit and a notice providing the annual emissions rate table for section 45Z, which refers taxpayers to the appropriate methodologies for determining the lifecycle GHG emissions of their fuel. In conjunction with today’s guidance, the Department of Energy will release the 45ZCF-GREET model for use in determining emissions rates for 45Z in the coming days.”

John Podesta, the White House senior adviser for international climate policy said, “We appreciate the critical role that America’s farmers play in building a clean energy economy, including by providing feedstocks for advanced biofuels grown with climate-smart practices that help farmers earn more for what they grow. Today’s announcement reinforces the important role climate-smart agriculture plays in clean transportation as well as the importance of providing pathways for unbundled accounting of climate smart practices that producers can count on.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said, “Once again, the Biden administration has left farmers with more questions than answers. I’m disappointed the Biden Treasury failed to clarify whether 45Z will fully credit farmers for doing their part to reduce carbon emissions. I stressed in my meetings with President Trump’s Treasury and EPA nominees that they will need to act fast to bring farmers certainty on 45Z, and I intend to hold them to that promise.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper, said, “The guidance is a potential step in the right direction, but much work remains to be done before clean fuel producers, farmers and consumers can fully benefit from the 45Z program.”

“Unfortunately, today’s guidance does not provide the certainty or flexibility that ethanol producers were looking for, and many questions remain unanswered,” Cooper said. “We do not believe this guidance alone will spur the investment, innovation, and job creation in the clean fuels sector that Congress and the administration intended. It simply isn’t bankable, investible, or otherwise actionable for the vast majority of biofuel producers.

“For the 45Z program to truly drive innovation and value creation in the marketplace, the credit must allow for the inclusion of efficient farming practices, recognition of additional feedstocks and ethanol production technologies, flexible supply chain management tools, and the ability for individual producers to secure their own unique carbon intensity values.

“But most importantly, producers will not act on this or any subsequent guidance unless they have the assurance that the credit will be durable, stable and reliably available in the future,” Cooper said.

“This is disappointing news for growers,” said Iowa Corn Growers Association President Stu Swanson.

“We have continually advocated for clear guidelines from Treasury officials, working to provide them with the necessary information they need to get this done. Unfortunately, it feels like our input has gone unrecognized and this issue will now be passed to the new administration.”

American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland, a soy farmer from Kentucky, said, “The guidance released today is an investment in U.S. farmers, who stand ready to feed and fuel the world — while also fueling the U.S. economy. We look forward to working with Congress and the incoming Trump administration to build on this progress and develop final guidance that supports rural America.”

The National Oilseed Producers Association said that the restriction on imports of used cooking oil “will benefit American farmers and processors as Congress intended.”

The Iowa Biodiesel Board and Iowa Soybean Association said, “This guidance provides registered biofuel producers a pathway to calculate and claim the credit. While this guidance is a step forward, it leaves unanswered questions regarding carbon intensity models, climate smart agriculture, and the long-term treatment of foreign feedstocks.”

Grant Kimberley, executive director of the Iowa Biodiesel Board said, “While this guidance may provide a pathway for producers to keep their doors open, significant uncertainties remain, particularly around carbon intensity scores, provisional emissions rates, and the treatment of domestic agricultural feedstocks.”

“These uncertainties hinder our ability to fully leverage the credit’s potential to drive meaningful growth and investment in the biodiesel industry,” Kimberley said.

“The situation is still perilous for biodiesel producers, and it is imperative that solid guidance can be finalized with the next administration very quickly. We look forward to working with the new administration to strengthen and improve the guidance, ensuring it supports biodiesel production while prioritizing domestic, ag-based feedstocks like those grown here in Iowa.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “While this guidance reflects meaningful progress, much remains to be accomplished. We hope this process will be finalized quickly to ensure the tax credit delivers optimal benefits for farmers and rural communities.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau appreciates the prioritization of America’s farmers over foreign importers in the proposed clean fuel production tax credit. We met with the Biden administration and advocated for this domestic feedstock requirement.”

“In addition, we’re pleased the guidance unbundles conservation practices from the sustainable aviation fuel guidance, which would potentially enable more farmers to participate,” Duvall said.

“Unfortunately, Treasury’s announcement comes at the 11th hour and leaves uncertain whether and how the 45Z tax credit would ultimately be implemented to help America’s farmers assist fuel producers in the goal of increasing homegrown fuels.”