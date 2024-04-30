Treasury releases Sustainable Aviation Fuel tax guidance

But Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., who is in a competitive race for re-election, said, she wasn’t satisfied with the guidance.

“The new and emerging SAF market offers tremendous growth opportunities for Minnesota’s farmers and biofuel producers, including the ones in my district — farmers the administration has committed to supporting,” Craig said. “Today’s guidelines do the opposite — in fact, this announcement will significantly hinder farmers and producers’ ability to participate in the SAF market.”

“These guidelines fail to support the Minnesota farmers I represent, and they stifle the emerging SAF industry that creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for airlines to meet their carbon reduction goals,” Craig said.

“I urge the Biden administration to rework these guidelines to make sure they support the ag communities that work so hard to feed and fuel our nation.”

On a call to reporters Monday that was embargoed until 4 p.m. today, John Podesta, President Biden’s senior adviser for clean energy innovation and implementation, said “aviation is hard to decarbonize,” but that it must be decarbonized.

The Treasury Department is in charge of tax regulations and the Energy Department is expected to announce an update of the GREET model.

GREET (Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies) life-cycle analysis (LCA) is used to determine what growing conditions and production methods will have to be used for biofuels to be eligible for the credits.Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on the call that “the guidance is going to provide a clear pathway” on how to best qualify for:

▪ The 40B tax credit, a refundable blenders tax credit for each gallon of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sold or used after Dec. 31, 2022, and before Jan. 1, 2025, as part of a qualified fuel mixture, and

▪ The 45Z Clean Fuels Production Credit, which is designed to encourage the production of clean transportation fuels, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for qualifying transportation fuels produced after 2024 and sold on or before December 31, 2027.



Vilsack said the program will recognize “climate smart practices” and that farmers who use those practices won’t be audited or face penalties.

A USDA official said modeling supports the conclusion that producers will benefit from the program, but that data on how many producers will benefit is unclear.