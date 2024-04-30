Treasury releases Sustainable Aviation Fuel tax guidance
|The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today released guidance on eligibility rules for biofuels to qualify for Sustainable Aviation Fuel tax credits.The news release contains details and statements from Biden administration officials.
|Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “Today’s guidance and modified GREET model help position ethanol-based SAF for takeoff, but more work is needed to fully clear the runway and get this opportunity off the ground.”
“We are encouraged that, for the first time ever, this carbon scoring framework will recognize and credit certain climate-smart agricultural practices. We’re also pleased to see the integration of other carbon reduction strategies — like renewable process energy and carbon capture and sequestration — into the model,” Cooper said.
“However, RFA believes less prescription on ag practices, more flexibility, and additional low-carbon technologies and practices should be added to the modeling framework to better reflect the innovation occurring throughout the supply chain.”
Cooper said that today’s 40B package sets the stage for a more expansive and flexible modeling approach under the 45Z clean fuel production tax credit. RFA expects the Biden administration will soon request public comment on considerations and options for implementing the 45Z credit.
“We view today’s 40B announcement as the starting point — not the ending point — for additional modeling improvements, further integration of individual climate-smart agriculture practices, and emerging biorefinery technologies,” Cooper said.
“45Z is where the rubber really meets the road. We look forward to working with USDA and other agencies across the administration to ensure 45Z is implemented in a way that truly swings the door wide open for farmers and ethanol producers to participate in the enormous decarbonization opportunity.”
|The National Oilseed Processors Association President and CEO Kailee Tkacz Buller had a mixed reaction.
“Acknowledging, for the first time, the carbon benefits that climate-smart agriculture practices can deliver is a significant step to ramping up SAF production and NOPA is pleased to see the updated GREET model recognize the positive environmental impact of U.S.-produced biofuels.
“However, we are concerned the requirement to implement climate-smart ag practices simultaneously will limit this opportunity, particularly in parts of the country where it may not be possible to plant a cover crop or the cost to implement new practices is too steep.
“We look forward to further reviewing today’s announcement and having a continued dialogue with the administration to better understand what this and other provisions, including indirect land use change impact, mean for the industry and how we can competitively and efficiently meet the needs of the SAF market,” Tkacz Buller said.
|But Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., who is in a competitive race for re-election, said, she wasn’t satisfied with the guidance.
“The new and emerging SAF market offers tremendous growth opportunities for Minnesota’s farmers and biofuel producers, including the ones in my district — farmers the administration has committed to supporting,” Craig said. “Today’s guidelines do the opposite — in fact, this announcement will significantly hinder farmers and producers’ ability to participate in the SAF market.”
“These guidelines fail to support the Minnesota farmers I represent, and they stifle the emerging SAF industry that creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for airlines to meet their carbon reduction goals,” Craig said.
“I urge the Biden administration to rework these guidelines to make sure they support the ag communities that work so hard to feed and fuel our nation.”
On a call to reporters Monday that was embargoed until 4 p.m. today, John Podesta, President Biden’s senior adviser for clean energy innovation and implementation, said “aviation is hard to decarbonize,” but that it must be decarbonized.
The Treasury Department is in charge of tax regulations and the Energy Department is expected to announce an update of the GREET model.
GREET (Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies) life-cycle analysis (LCA) is used to determine what growing conditions and production methods will have to be used for biofuels to be eligible for the credits.Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on the call that “the guidance is going to provide a clear pathway” on how to best qualify for:
▪ The 40B tax credit, a refundable blenders tax credit for each gallon of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sold or used after Dec. 31, 2022, and before Jan. 1, 2025, as part of a qualified fuel mixture, and
▪ The 45Z Clean Fuels Production Credit, which is designed to encourage the production of clean transportation fuels, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for qualifying transportation fuels produced after 2024 and sold on or before December 31, 2027.
Vilsack said the program will recognize “climate smart practices” and that farmers who use those practices won’t be audited or face penalties.
A USDA official said modeling supports the conclusion that producers will benefit from the program, but that data on how many producers will benefit is unclear.
Ag & Politics
Trending - News