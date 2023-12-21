Trends expert: Tell consumers food is good for them, not just for planet

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – Generation Z and millennial consumers are concerned about climate change and saving the planet, but when trying to convince them to consume food, it’s more important to tell them that the product is good for them, not just better for the earth, Eve Turow-Paul, a Chicago-based trends and sustainability expert, said here at the recent USA Rice Outlook Conference.

While younger consumers do want to save the planet and care about racial justice, they are also more anxious than older generations and turn to food to cope with their anxieties, said Turow-Paul, who worked with Datassential, a market research company, on The Hungry Study, a survey of 1,100 Americans across demographics to analyze the impact of the Digital Age — and the COVID-19 pandemic — on human behavior, and the habits of the Millennial Generation and Generation Z.

Turow-Paul urged the rice industry to tell consumers that rice “is good for you.”

She said rice can fit into the plant-based diets that younger consumers prefer.

“Get people to think about rice and beans,” not something highly processed, she said. “Rice and beans is plant-based eating, not an Impossible burger.”

Emailing, texting and social media “have disrupted the human experience” and “contributed to the high levels of anxiety,” she said. In addition, many young people live far from their families and do not practice religion.

Noting that the iPhone debuted in 2007, she said, “Think of how your life has changed since then. How has that technology impacted our well-being?”

“People want a predictable world,” she said. “We did not evolve to know about every bad thing that happens all the time. The tech-tethered are more anxious about everything. Nomaphobia is the fear of not having or being able to use your cell phone.”

“People turn to food to cope with anxieties,” Turow-Paul emphasized. “That is why you see pushback against GMOs.” People are not against genetically modified organisms because they understand them but because they don’t, she said, adding that 90% of Americans don’t know a farmer.

“Restrictive diets are a way of coping with anxiety,” she said. More people avoid gluten than are actually gluten-intolerant because people who cut out gluten feel in control, she added.

Diets are also now a statement of people’s value systems and people identify by what they don’t eat, she said.

One vegan survey respondent said he would date a vegetarian only if he could convert her to veganism. These food identities are substitutes for identifying, for example, as Lutherans or Catholics.

Turow-Paul is also the founder and executive director of Food for Climate League, a nonprofit with seed funding from Google Food and leaders from Unilever, Sodexo, and Future Food Institute to help organizations find ways of talking about climate-smart foods that connect them with the desire for community, she said.