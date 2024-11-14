Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

After taking a road trip of 3,000 miles, involving seven states, I noticed trends that befuddle me. For the past few years in home décor it has been fashionable to place a myriad of pillows and cushions on furniture and beds. That was a design touch meant to blend room colors together or highlight others. I get that. But there must have been some motel/hotel consultant that decreed it was up-to-the-minute in hospitality circles to follow suit. Every motel we stayed in had three or four big, fat standard bed pillows on the bed, every one of them in a white pillowcase. I realize there are those who may use two pillows as they sleep, but why the excess? Apparently at some convention or training the individuals who decide such things were hoodwinked into believing this is a good move.

All but one facility had, in addition to a mountain of white-encased pillows, signs around the room explaining their policy on not washing sheets daily in a room that is booked for more than one night. The notices go on to talk about “saving the planet” and “being conservation minded.” I’ve even seen some motels that go to great lengths to say that how your used towels are hung depicts whether you want fresh towels or would like to re-use what you have. If you leave the towels in a heap in the empty bathtub or on the floor, that tells the motel maid that you prefer clean towels. If you hang them just so on the shower curtain rod, that signals you will re-use.

That brings me back to the multitude of pillows on the bed. I endeavor to select one pillow for use and pile the others on a table or luggage stand, somewhere that I expect the cleaner will understand the pillows weren’t used. Yet I wonder if newly laundered cases are put on every pillow as a matter of course. If so, how does that cut down on the workload or the laundry?

Another trend I’ve noticed in motels that have been renovated or newly constructed recently is the height of the counter in which the bathroom sink is housed. My home vanities are about 31 inches high. The new trend is 38 inches. I wonder who started the trend and why. Perhaps the originator was exceptionally tall, unlike average travelers.

The newest innovation in keyless locks that were cards that swipe at, not in, the door lock device. It was just dark enough when we arrived that I couldn’t see the “bulls-eye” on the top of the device nor a slot for insertion. As I moved the key around in search of the magic touch, the door opened. Voilà!

Trends and fashions are generally innocuous yet it is good to be aware of what you might come across.

Sanders is a national award-winning columnist who writes from the family farm.