Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Association adds special program honoring nation’s military members to the lineup for its annual show

Rural and urban residents across Kansas and the surrounding region will want to save the weekend of July 28-30, 2022, to experience battlefield practices, complete with trenches and a Forward Operating Base. Along with 14 steam traction engines, 30 plus buildings full of farming and related items and over 200 antique tractors housed permanently on the show site at Bird City Kan., Tri-state Antique Engine and Thresher Association has teamed up with Scott Chartier and the Colorado Military Historical Group, along with several other individuals and organizations, to bring show attendees an experience such as they have never seen before.

Activities and opportunities for public participation are being planned featuring displays of military equipment and vehicles, demonstrations, and tactical reenactments.

Field space has been reserved to recreate field battle scenes from World War II and specifically, reenacting a battle from the WWII North African Campaign. Other engagements of interest are being planned. Displays will be open throughout each day with opportunity for spectators to interact with the exhibitors. A banquet is planned for Saturday night in the American Legion Hall honoring all who have served to keep our great country free. Banquet tickets are available by contacting Rod Klepper at (785) 734-7369.

Be watching for further news about this exciting event. Information can be found on the association website http://www.threshershow.org .